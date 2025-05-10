The San Francisco 49ers earned the worst free agency grades in the NFL this offseason as the team failed to add impact players to the roster despite losing a number of key contributors. The 49ers did however land journeyman quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones was brought in on a two-year, $7 million deal to back up Brock Purdy after establishing his ceiling as a QB2 in four seasons in the NFL. However, despite plenty of stats, game tape and results to support the notion that Jones is a backup quarterback in the league, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has a different take.

“I think Mac’s capable of being a starter in this league. And he’s going to help us if he needs to,” Kubiak said, per Grant Cohn of SI.com.

The 49ers are talking up Mac Jones during Brock Purdy negotiations

It’s an odd stance considering Jones has had plenty of opportunity to prove his ability to succeed as a starter in the NFL and he’s failed to do so. Although he did enjoy a strong rookie season with the New England Patriots in 2021, his last three years in the league have been underwhelming.

Since 2022, Jones has thrown 32 touchdowns to 31 interceptions in 35 games and gone just 10-22 as a starter. For his career, he has a 20-29 record and he’s lost 19 of his last 25 starts.

Despite this, the 49ers are talking him up as a viable starting quarterback. “Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he's a strong guy and he's really smart. And so he’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback… We saw the same things in Jacksonville that we loved about him as a college prospect, and that really excites us,” Kubiak said.

Cynical fans might view this sudden, over-the-top praise of a quarterback who failed to beat out Bailey Zappe for the starting job in New England as a negotiating tactic while the 49ers are in the midst of contract negotiations with Brock Purdy.

In fact, Purdy’s impending extension is the reason the 49ers were hit with a free agency reality check this offseason. While San Francisco could afford to pay top talent across the roster when Purdy was on his rookie contract, that will no longer be the case once Brock signs his new deal.

Despite Kubiak’s overly enthusiastic praise for Jones, San Francisco will eventually reach an agreement with Purdy and move forward with Mac as the backup.