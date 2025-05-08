The San Francisco 49ers will hopefully return to their winning ways during the 2025 NFL season. San Francisco only won six games in 2024 and finished at the bottom of the NFC West. San Fran is hopeful that first-round rookie Mykel Williams can help them get over the hump in 2025.

49ers edge rusher Mykel Williams received praise from several ESPN analysts in a recent article.

The folks over at ESPN made a few predictions ahead of the 2025 season. Williams received the second-most votes for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter received five votes, while Williams received four votes.

“They knew they needed to improve their run defense, and their selection of Williams in the first round confirmed that commitment,” ESPN fantasy analyst Stephanie Bell wrote. “His ability to set the edge is going to be fun to watch opposite of Nick Bosa. Returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has to be excited about molding the talented rookie into a perennial elite defender.”

Abdul Carter was viewed by many as one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is an incredible athlete who also boasts plenty of intangibles that NFL scouts love to see.

“With Carter's explosive traits, he will consistently attack the edges of offensive tackles,” NFL analyst Matt Bowen wrote. “The Giants can also scheme for him out of loaded fronts to get the pass-rush matchups they want. Sack numbers count with this award, which shouldn't be a problem for Carter.”

It was a two-horse race between Carter and Williams. Broncos defensive back Jahdae Barron was the next biggest threat, only receiving two votes. The rest of the field only received one vote each. Those rookies included Walter Nolen, Mike Green, Mason Graham, Derrick Harmon, and Malaki Starks.

Why the 49ers drafted Mykel Williams over Jalon Walker

It seems that the 49ers picked the right edge rusher, at least according to the experts over at ESPN.

Some NFL fans were surprised when Mykel Williams was drafted ahead of his fellow Georgia defender Jalon Walker.

One source within the Georgia football program told ESPN their theory for why San Francisco preferred Williams.

“The 49ers are used to playing big guys up front,” the source said. “That's what makes the Eagles defense so good, because they kept everything condensed in the box. The 49ers were doing the same thing before and now with [defensive coordinator Robert Saleh] back, they'll take the same approach with guys like Mykel.”

Williams certainly looks like a better fit for the 49ers, especially when considering their defensive philosophy.

It will be exciting to see how Williams performs during his rookie season.