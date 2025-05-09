By adding 11 players in the 2025 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers tied with four other teams for making the most picks in the league. Despite being just two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, few teams in the league are enduring more offseason changes than San Francisco. But with the high volume of players picked up in the draft, general manager John Lynch is still obligated to fill out the 49ers' roster in free agency.

After going just 6-11 in 2024, changes were inevitable for the 49ers. Without wasting much time, Lynch kickstarted the offseason by trading Deebo Samuel on the heels of arguably his worst season as a professional. Lynch shipped Samuel to the Washington Commanders despite previously denouncing the idea.

Samuel's trade put all the team's high-profile veterans — including George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams — on notice. Lynch moved no more offensive players but released defensive veterans Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Maliek Collins. San Francisco further lost Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin in free agency.

Given the losses, the 49ers appropriately targeted defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, spending their first five picks on additions to Robert Saleh's new group. However, even with Brock Purdy's potential extension still looming, San Francisco still has roster holes to fill in free agency. Whether they come before organized team activities, OTAs, or during training camps, Lynch still has ample ground to cover to return his team to title contention.

49ers need to add linebacker depth

For years, the 49ers have boasted one of the best linebacking corps in the league. Nothing about that should change with Saleh back in charge and Fred Warner still commanding the room. But even with Warner flanked by rising star Dee Winters, the positional group thinned out over the offseason.

In addition to losing Greenlaw and Flannigan-Fowles, the 49ers opted not to re-sign De'Vondre Campbell. The reasoning behind that decision was transparent, but still left a void in the roster. After being one of the deepest groups in 2024, San Francisco's linebackers now lack depth behind Warner and Winters.

Hoping to re-create the third-round magic he found with Warner, Lynch took Nick Martin on Day Three of the 2025 NFL Draft. Martin is a solid prospect, but he appeared in just five games as a senior before suffering a season-ending MCL injury. The injury turned him into one of the biggest buy-low targets of the class, but even with his inclusion, the 49ers still need to add veteran help to the roster. Assuming Martin starts, career journeyman Luke Gifford is the only experienced reserve on the team.

Five-time All-Pro C.J. Mosley, who played for Saleh with the New York Jets, would be a stellar addition to the group. But with the 49ers tight in cap space, Mosley might be out of their price range. One of Khaleke Hudson, Eric Kendricks, Zach Cunningham or Kwon Alexander would be a suitable option and capable of starting the first few games until Martin is ready to take over.

Robert Saleh needs another veteran cornerback

San Francisco did not suffer more losses in free agency at any position than they did at cornerback. Former All-Pro Charvarius Ward was expected to leave, but losing Yiadom and Ya-Sin hurt more than most may realize. The 49ers still have Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir on their roster, but their lack of veterans with a proven ability to lock down the outside is not typically what a Saleh-led defense exemplifies.

Lynch responded to his losses by signing Tre Brown, Tre Tomlinson and Siran Neal in free agency. None of them comes close to making up for the departures. However, despite that, the 49ers notably left the 2025 NFL Draft without a cornerback.

Historically, Saleh's defenses thrived on a tight man-coverage scheme. He has never led the league in man coverage rate, but typically uses it at one of the highest frequencies. For that to work, his teams are traditionally anchored by at least one elite, lockdown cornerback that the 49ers' roster currently lacks.

No superstar cornerbacks are still available on the market, but Kendall Fuller, James Bradberry, Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. top the list of obtainable veterans. Fabian Moreau and C.J. Henderson would also be viable signings as budget options.

Give Jake Moody competition

It might not be time yet to completely give up on Jake Moody, but the 49ers need to give him serious competition in the offseason. A former third-round pick, Moody is slowly making an unwanted case for the worst kicker in the NFL.

Just two years into his career, Moody is not a player to completely write off just yet. As Michigan's all-time leading scorer, he missed just eight kicks in his two full years as a starter in college.

However, early in his professional career, Moody is only connecting on 76.3 percent of his field goal attempts. After hitting 84 percent of his kicks as a rookie, the 25-year-old's sophomore slump hit like a storm, leading to a mere 70 percent clip in 2024.

In addition to his increasing accuracy concerns, Moody raised potential injury flags, missing three games in 2024 due to an ankle sprain. If his career was not already bumpy enough, he seemed to lose the faith of his teammates, causing multiple public sideline outbursts.

Eddy Piñeiro, a top-three most accurate kicker in NFL history, is still searching for his next team. Austin Seibert and Cade York, who both made more than 80 percent of their kicks in 2024, would also push Moody in training camp.

Just three years into his career, 2025 has to be a prove-it season for Moody. The 49ers have to make him earn his roster spot in the offseason.