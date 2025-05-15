The San Francisco 49ers will look to bounce back from an awful 2024 season, where they went 6-11. We will look at every game on their 2025 schedule and predict which games the 49ers will win and which they will lose. The Niners look very different, as they have lost a few players and have many rookies on the defensive side of the ball. But they also have an easy schedule, at least on paper, and look poised to rebound from the sad showing in 2024.

Week 1: @ Seattle Seahawks

The Niners start the season against an old foe that will have new faces abound, as the Hawks signed Cooper Kupp to be their newest wide receiver after losing DK Metcalf, and also have a new quarterback as Sam Darnold has signed with the team. It won't be enough as the 49ers beat their divisional rivals to start the 2025 season.

WIN

Week 2: @ New Orleans Saints

This should be a very winnable game. Derek Carr has retired, leaving the Saints with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haerner as their only options. According to FanDuel, the Saints currently have the worst odds to win the Super Bowl. The Niners will have more than enough to beat the Saints in New Orleans.

WIN

Week 3: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals swept the 49ers last season, but it could have been a split. Significantly, the 49ers led 23-10 at halftime against the Cardinals in the game in Santa Clara, but fell apart, allowing 14 unanswered points in a 24-23 loss to the Cardinals. I think the Niners lay an egg here, losing their home opener after blowing another fourth-quarter lead.

LOSS

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 49ers are 2-0 in their history against the Jaguars at home, and always seem to bring their best game. I can see the 49ers bouncing back, with Brock Purdy firing two touchdowns to Juwan Jennings to lead them to a blowout win over the Jags at Levi.

WIN

Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams (Thursday Night Football)

The Rams swept the 49ers last season, and this will be a tough turnaround with Thursday Night Football on the road in LA. I can see Puka Nicua scoring a go-ahead touchdown to take down the Niners late in Los Angeles.

LOSS

Week 6: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Niners will have 10 days to prepare for this game and this trip. Also, Brock Purdy is 2-0 against the Buccaneers, including a 23-20 nailbiter at Raymond James. The Niners will edge the Bucs out again, with Purdy leading them on a game-winning drive to set up the field goal.

WIN

Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)

The Falcons will still be a solid team, albeit with a quarterback controversy. Substantially, the Niners can pressure the quarterback, the defense will stuff Bijan Robinson. The Niners win this one in a thriller.

WIN

Week 8: @ Houston Texans

The Texans won the AFC South last season but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Regardless, I still see the Texans as the class of the AFC South and C.J. Stroud as more dangerous, especially with all his weapons available. The Texans will defeat the 49ers in Texas.

LOSS

Week 9: @ New York Giants

The only thing that is dangerous about the Giants is their playing surface, as Met Life Stadium is very difficult to play on, and the Meadowlands has produced injuries in the past. Niners will roll.

WIN

Week 10: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Niners bounce back for a win here, overcoming the Rams at home. Significantly, this matchup could be pivotal, especially if both are competing for an NFC Title.

WIN

Week 11: @ Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers bounce back from losing to the Cardinals earlier and steal one on the road. Purdy will be ready to make good passes, and the defense will contain Kyler Murray.

WIN

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers (Monday Night Football)

Many believe the Panthers can have a good season. Yet, the Niners still have more firepower and better depth on the roster. They handle the Cats at home.

WIN

Week 13: @ Cleveland Browns

This is more about potential weather hazards than the Browns. So far, Purdy has struggled in the rain, and if it rains or snows here, it will give the Niners fits.

LOSS

WEEK 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Tennessee Titans

The 49ers come out of the bye week refreshed and ready. Then, they blow out the Titans to begin their postseason push.

WIN

Week 16: @ Indianapolis Colts (Monday Night Football)

The Colts will be a slightly better team this season, and I expect Anthony Richardson to take that next step in his development while also remaining healthy. DeForest Buckner will capitalize on offensive line mistakes to sack Purdy.

LOSS

Week 17: vs. Chicago Bears (Sunday Night Football)

Many expect the Bears to be a better team after securing Ben Johnson as their new head coach. While they may show improvement, they will still have a tough time against the Niners on Sunday Night Football in Santa Clara.

WIN

Week 18: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Niners will close the season with the Hawks at home. While the Hawks usually give them some issues, I don't see that happening this season, as the Niners rout them and set themselves up for a playoff run.

WIN

Final 2025 49ers Record: 12-5