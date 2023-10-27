The San Francisco 49ers suddenly find themselves reeling after what had been a dominant start to the 2023 NFL season. After beginning the campaign at a perfect 5-0 mark, the 49ers have now lost two straight games, first to the Cleveland Browns and then to the Minnesota Vikings, to make their record 5-2, and now they're dealing with injury issues to multiple star players, including offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Williams is dealing with an ankle injury and is now officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy also is dealing with some issues on the injury front, as he reportedly came down with concussion-like symptoms after the loss to the Vikings and is now also given the questionable designation for Sunday's marquee contest, per Fowler.

The injury bug has hit the 49ers hard in the last couple of weeks. In the game against the Bengals, the 49ers will also be without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury as of late and whose absence was a big part of the reason why San Francisco suddenly found itself a loser of two straight games.

The sheer volume of injuries that the 49ers are now dealing with will draw inevitable flashbacks to last year's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, in which Purdy along with several other 49ers either missed the game entirely or had to exit early due to injury.

Sunday's game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.