The San Francisco 49ers are in a very interesting position as they head into the offseason. The 49ers are likely looking at a very competitive quarterback battle between Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Recency bias has led many to tab Purdy as the early favorite to win the job. However, former 49ers Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis has a very different take.

“To me, Trey Lance is the answer,” Davis told Fanatics View’s Pop DiBiase at Super Bowl Radio Row last week. “You have Brock Purdy, who came in and made some wonderful plays for them, but is he the answer? I don’t quite think so.”

Lance began last season as the starting quarterback. However, an early season injury cost Lance the rest of the year. Jimmy Garoppolo filled in the next couple months until he suffered his own season ending injury.

That left the 49ers with 7th round rookie Brock Purdy taking snaps under center. Purdy was arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL last season. He did not lose a single start until he was hurt himself in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Overall, Purdy completed just over 67 percent of his passes, tossing 13 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. On tape, it appeared as though Purdy’s athleticism was greater than most believed it would be when he slipped all the way to the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

But the 49ers previously traded up to get Lance the year prior. They sent three first-round picks and a third-rounder to lock down the QB out of North Dakota State. That might force their hand to give Lance another shot at leading the Niners offense next season.