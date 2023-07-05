It's a big year ahead for Trey Lance as he looks to show the San Francisco 49ers organization what he's capable of. This was supposed to be the case for him last season too, except that a major injury derailed his rise in San Francisco's post-Jimmy Garoppolo era.

The good news for Lance is that he gots another chance this year. The stunning emergence of Brock Purdy does complicate things for him, but there's no denying that Trey will not have a shortage of opportunities this season. He also has a handful of elite targets on the squad, with perhaps none more noteworthy than All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

As it turns out, however, Kittle is not the easiest target out there — at least according to Trey Lance. As a matter of fact, the young 49ers quarterback explained why he considers Kittle the hardest target he's ever had the chance to play with:

“It’s different for sure,” Lance said on the latest 49ers Talk (h/t Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Bay Area). “Timing is a huge part of it and George, his explosiveness and speed and everything, and just ability to make plays is probably one of the toughest guys I’ve had to throw to, so just continue to get reps with him and get reps with the guys, it only helps.”

This is a case of Kittle's talent having its own downsides, which for the most part, isn't something that you really say about the four-time Pro Bowler. It's Trey Lance who needs to make the necessary adjustments from his end, and it's a good thing that he's able to recognize (and publicly admit) his shortcomings — if you can even call it that. Things should only head uphill from here on out for the 49ers' Lance and Kittle partnership.