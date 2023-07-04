The San Francisco 49ers are expected to head into the 2023 NFL season with one of the most stacked QB rooms in recent memory. The return of Trey Lance from injury has made headlines this offseason.

The former North Dakota Bison star has worked out with Patrick Mahomes, and sounds as if he's in good spirits. New addition Sam Darnold is optimistic while learning from Kyle Shanahan.

Meanwhile Brock Purdy just won his first ring as a 49er and is preparing in his own unique way.

Lance was interviewed by NBCSportsBayArea.com on Monday, during which he spilled the beans about how he feels going into the season. Lance said he's ‘in a great spot' both mentally and physically while expounding on his relationship with George Kittle, his offseason workouts and more.

Lance became a popular fantasy football pick and a celebrated player during his first two seasons with the team. He has shown flashes of becoming a top tier quarterback throwing for 603 yards in 2021 and 194 yards in 2022.

The 6-foot-4, 224 pound 49ers signal caller has struggled with injuries, however. He also has faced scrutiny, questions and rumors surrounding whether he has a chance to win the starting job from Purdy, last year's star.

Already, Kittle has come out as saying the job is Purdy's to lose. Lacking an endorsement from the team's top receiver, the onus is on Lance to rally the troops and prove Kittle wrong.

“Trey is a starter in the NFL, he will be,” George Kittle said according to Sports Illustrated. “Get that guy some reps and he has an incredibly high ceiling. Brock Purdy won eight straight games, got hurt. It's just Brock's job to lose at that point. I think that Trey is definitely a starting quarterback. Like I said, he just needs reps, that's all it is.”

Will Lance overtake Purdy and prove he can lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl? Time will tell. For now, his health is in a good place, and that could make all the difference this season.