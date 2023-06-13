There are a lot of questions about San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation, with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance being in contention to be the team's week 1 starter, and star tight end George Kittle detailed his thoughts about both players amid the quarterback battle.

“Trey is a starter in the NFL, he will be,” George Kittle said, via Sports Illustrated. “Get that guy some reps and he has an incredibly high ceiling. Brock Purdy won eight straight games, got hurt. It's just Brock's job to lose at that point. I think that Trey is definitely a starting quarterback. Like I said, he just needs reps, that's all it is.”

49ers star tight end George Kittle has made a definitive stance on the QB battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance 👀 https://t.co/3BWiRh7JUH pic.twitter.com/xaMnU4bPWu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 13, 2023

Kittle echoed the sentiment that has been expressed by many within the 49ers this offseason. Purdy was so good in his stretch of games leading up to the injury he suffered in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles that it is tough for the team to not see it through with him.

Purdy is still recovering from his elbow surgery. It seems that the question is whether Purdy will be healthy in time to play in week 1, rather than if he would play if he is healthy.

The 49ers invested a lot by trading up to take Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. He still might get playing time this season, but it seems like Purdy will get the first crack if he is healthy. Sam Darnold is also on the team as well. It will be intriguing to see how the 49ers quarterback room shakes out this season.