Trey Lance struggles with accuracy in 49ers training camp practice

The San Francisco 49ers are going with Trey Lance for the 2022 season. They settled their quarterback controversy by allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to seek out a trade and naming Lance the starter, the role has assumed in training camp.

Lance backed Garoppolo up in his rookie season. He complete 41 of his 71 passing attempts, which included five touchdowns, for 603 yards last season. After San Francisco reached the NFC Championship game with Garoppolo, they are now looking to install their young quarterback as the starter moving forward.

Unfortunately, some of the early returns on Lance as a starter have not been very good. In the 49ers’ latest practice, he completed just half of his passes and threw a bad interception to safety Jimmie Ward. Although the San Fran defense also had a great performance, Niners fans will hope that days like today are far and few between.

Rough day for Trey Lance, who completed just half of his attempts, including one that was thrown directly to Jimmie Ward. Best throw was last — a nice sideline throw to Aiyuk over the underneath coverage. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 28, 2022

Lance is sure to experience some growing pains in his first season as a starter. Still, the athleticism he possesses and arm talents he already has should allow him to keep the offense at the level Garoppolo had it, if not make it better.

Brandon Aiyuk gave Lance a ton of praise near the start of the 49ers’ training camp and he has a ton of passing-game weapons around him. The youngster is not doomed to fail, though he will definitely have his work cut out for him. Seeing how Trey Lance responds to the pressure this season will be very interesting to see.