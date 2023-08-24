The San Francisco 49ers quarterback battle has been arguably the most fascinating position battle to watch during training camp across the NFL, and we finally have the results. With Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold holding the top two spots on the depth chart, that means that Trey Lance has been relegated to the QB3 role with the Niners. While this likely isn't what Lance wanted to happen, Nick Foles believes this could help him in the long run.

If there's one guys who knows all about the highs and lows of the NFL, it's Foles, who has spent most of his career working as a backup after fizzling out as the Philadelphia Eagles starter. However, it was Foles, in his second stint with Philly, that led them to victory in Super Bowl LII, and had he not persisted in his quest to stay in the league, that wouldn't have been possible. In a way, Foles believes that's why this demotion could actually help Lance out down the line.

"He's got a really good head on his shoulders…What he's going through right now is going to help him in the future." Super Bowl champ Nick Foles on Trey Lance being designated QB3 🗣 (via @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/siAhM08oNX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

Lance's status for the upcoming season remains in flux, as the 49ers have said they will explore trading him, although general manager John Lynch recently admitted that he will likely begin the season on the team's roster. It's an interesting situation for Lance, who was only the third overall pick just two years ago in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it's clear he has a lot of upside. Foles does a good job here of providing the silver lining for Lance, and while his future is cloudy, he could look back at this moment with fond memories if things work out for him.