There is uncertainty when it comes to the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback situation, in 2023, but Trey Lance’s recent comments should be encouraging for 49ers fans if he ends up as the team’s starter this season.

“I’m really just trying to be where my feet are,” Trey Lance said on Tuesday, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “Trying to live in this moment and be as present as I possibly can. I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been awesome… I really feel like I’m having fun playing football again.”

It has been a tough couple of years for Lance since being drafted by the 49ers, struggling with injuries for two years in a row.

“It was hard those first years – my first year and especially and then last year – I thought I’d be able to get close to that point of not having to be so stressed and worried and have a better understanding of offense and defense,” Lance said, via Lombardi. “I finally feel like I’m able to just have fun and enjoy it again. Obviously, there’s ups and downs and there is stress and anxiety that comes with playing the position and playing football, but this is the best I’ve felt, for sure.”

Most assume that Brock Purdy would be the starting quarterback if he is healthy in time for the start of the season, but it is unknown if that will happen. If Brock Purdy is not ready, Lance could have his chance to finally prove himself as an NFL quarterback. He will have to beat out Sam Darnold as competition. Given how Sam Darnold has played in his career and how new he is to San Francisco, it would take a lot for him to beat out Lance.