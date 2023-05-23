Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The San Francisco 49ers risked it all in the 2021 NFL Draft for quarterback Trey Lance, as they traded away four picks for the right to move up to select Lance. Former star wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith spoke about the 49ers’ uncertainty at the QB position heading into the 2023 season during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

Smith hit Lance with a harsh reality in the process, saying that he will “never be” his NFL Draft status- the third overall pick- in his career.

49ers QB Trey Lance’s harsh draft reality

This is true for every QB taken in the first round of the 2021 draft, not just Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/W7OyIljED9 — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) May 23, 2023

“He’s never going to be his draft status. He’s not going to change the direction of your franchise. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Listen, this may come across as very shrewd. I can watch film and I can tell you in five minutes if a young man can play or not.”

Smith feels that Lance is not the generational-type QB the 49ers thought they had traded up for back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When pressed by Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager as to how he could know this after two years, Smith said he knew it after five minutes.

Recapping Trey Lance draft trade, career

To be fair to Lance, it certainly hasn’t been the smoothest of rides in his career since the 49ers traded their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first round picks, as well as a 2022 third rounder to the Miami Dolphins for the rights to draft him.

Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo for much of the 2021 season, then suffered a season-ending ankle injury when he got his chance to be the starter last year.

With reportedly improved throwing mechanics, Lance theoretically has his best chance yet to live up to his lofty 49ers’ draft status in 2023.

Steve Smith isn’t buying it, though.