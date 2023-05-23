Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Brock Purdy is getting ready to take a major step in his recovery from injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan says that Brock Purdy is expected to start his throwing program next week. According to the Niners, this is within the initial 12-week timeline they anticipated, reports ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

This is exciting news for Niners faithful, as the adoration for Purdy has to be high after last year’s magical run to the NFC Championship Game amid his rookie season. If it wasn’t for a torn UCL he suffered during the game, the Niners might have beaten the Eagles and made it to the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purdy should be the starter for the Niners come Week 1 if he is ready. He will have competition with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, however his play last year seems to have earned him the right to be the starter if he is healthy.

With that being said, both Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will be gunning for that number one spot on the depth chart. For the rest of the offseason, Niners faithful will be heavily tuned in to whatever is going on in the quarterbacks room.

Luckily for Brock Purdy or whoever might start at quarterback, the Niners loaded offense makes the position not as hard to play as for other teams across the NFL. With Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle running the show, the Niners quarterback simply just has to get the ball out of his hands.