Trey Lance’s strong response after horrid training camp scrimmage

The San Francisco 49ers have given quarterback Trey Lance the keys to the castle. Now as he enters his second season, all eyes will be on Lance.

On Sunday, Trey Lance had arguably his worst practice since the start of training camp. He went 4-12 passing and had multiple bad throws.

Lance has bounced back from this poor performance, following it with his best day of camp yet on Tuesday.

Lance made his presence felt immediately. He started the day with a 65-yard touchdown run.

First play of move-the-ball: Trey Lance 65-yard TD run off read option, untouched. Beat the entire 49ers defense to the edge — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 9, 2022

Trey Lance will be in a backfield full of young, but talented runners. While Elijah Mitchell is at the helm, the 49ers have depth with Trey Sermon, Jeff Wilson, and Tyrion Davis-Price. This group with Lance leading the charge could have big play ability anytime they run the ball.

Lance showing that he can make plays with his leg will allow for this offense to reach its full potential. With elite playmakers in Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the 49ers can have room to experiment. Lance can allow them to do such.

Lance also had a big day throwing the ball. He went 14-19 on the day. He was explosive with his legs and was also a threat throwing the ball.

Excellent 14-of-19 day for Trey Lance. His legs were lethal and he was at his most accurate of training camp so far — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 9, 2022

If Lance can bring this sort of performance into the regular season, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers could be in a great position to compete right now.