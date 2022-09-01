It’s been quite an adventure for running back Trey Sermon of late. After initially making the final 53-man roster of the San Francisco 49ers, the team decided to release him Wednesday, as reported by Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The 49ers made that decision apparently to make roster space for offensive lineman Blake Hance, who was claimed by San Francisco off waivers. Hance was previously cut by the Cleveland Browns after appearing in 17 games and making eight starts with the team in 2021 but is now on his way to the Bay Area to add depth to the team’s pass protection and run-blocking units.

As for Trey Sermon, it’s possible that he could still return to the 49ers, but on the practice squad. For now, the Niners have four running backs on the roster, with Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price, and Jordan Mason making up the depth of the position for San Francisco.

Trey Sermon was a third-round pick (88th overall) by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft and he went on to play nine games for the team in his rookie NFL season, racking up only 167 rushing yards with a touchdown on 41 total rushing attempts, while appearing in only 18 percent of offensive snaps.

There should be enough interest that Trey Sermon would generate on the waivers, as he is still just 23 years old. The former Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes running back signed a four-year deal worth $4.87 million with the 49ers in 2021 but only $903,952 of it is guaranteed money.