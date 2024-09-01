In one of the scariest sports stories in recent memory, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery on Saturday. However, the rookie is confirmed to be in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital.

A video surfaced Saturday night of Pearsall walking to the ambulance after being shot.

A couple of official statements regarding Pearsall's shooting have been released. One was from the 49ers' organization, via its social media.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon,” the team said. “He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also gave more details, via her social media.

“This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, and he was shot,” Breed said. “SFPD was on scene immediately, and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them.”

The shooter was reportedly targeting Pearsall's Rolex watch. Pearsall was headed to a signing event when the incident happened.

Pearsall didn't take the field in the preseason due to a shoulder injury. The Florida alum was placed on the Active/Non-football injury or illness list on July 16.

What is Pearsall's story?

Ricky Pearsall is a good fit for the 49ers

Pearsall was a three-star recruit coming out of Gilbert High School in Arizona. The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder then started his collegiate career at Arizona and made little impact in his first two seasons. However, he registered 580 receiving yards and a team-high four touchdowns on 48 catches in 13 games in 2021.

Pearsall then transferred to Florida, where he recorded 1,547 yards and 10 touchdowns on 102 catches across his final two seasons. The Arizona native's effectiveness in the slot raised his draft stock, and the rest is history.

Pearsall will be able to learn from the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who are both versatile playmakers. He won't be expected to contribute right away, but he's in a better developmental position than anybody in the league. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has a prolific track record offensively, so there's no reason to think that Pearsall won't be successful with him.