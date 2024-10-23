While the San Francisco 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, they have stumbled to a 3-4 start. However, not all hope is lost for the 49ers.

With the trade deadline coming up, San Francisco will have an opportunity to replenish their roster. The 49ers are expected to be, “aggressive,” in an effort to, “save their season,” via Dan Graziano of ESPN.

How aggressive is not entirely clear. San Francisco does have an extra third-round pick to work with. Furthermore, injuries have dismantled the roster. A trade, or numerous, would give the 49ers the firepower they need to return to prominence.

And it's not like San Francisco has fallen off of a cliff. Their only one game out of the NFC West lead. Furthermore, they still have stars such as Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. The 49ers won't just throw the season away due to their slow start. They'll man the trade block strategically and find something that works for them. The 49ers are just expected to be a bit more active than previously when it comes to finding a deal.

One area of clear need for San Francisco is at wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk has now been ruled out for the year with an ACL tear. Deebo Samuel has been in the hospital with fluid in his lungs. And while Ricky Pearsall has made his return, he missed the start of the season due to a gunshot wound.

The 49ers have already seen Davante Adams traded to the New York Jets, DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and Amari Cooper dealt to the Buffalo Bills. However, that doesn't mean there are options out there. With San Francisco taking a more aggressive approach, perhaps they look more seriously at available receiver options.

They could also look to bolster their defense. Heading into Week 8, San Francisco ranks 14th in total defense, allowing 318 yards per game. That isn't the worst ranking in the world, but the 49ers finished eighth in 2023, allowing 303.9.

It may not be all roses in San Francisco, but the 49ers still believe in their roster. A trade or two would simply help the team make up for their injuries and have them ready for another deep playoff run.