The star 49ers star explains the difference between the two quarterbacks.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

While the 49ers were expected to be here after maintaining last season's success, the Packers have been a little bit of a surprise. Quarterback Jordan Love has played well in his first season as a starter, and has the team playing solid football.

But what is the difference between Love and previous Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? 49ers star Nick Bosa answered that question, according to KNBR:

Bosa said the Packers have, “a quarterback who does exactly what he’s coached to do. Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer and unbelievable, but he kind of went outside of the realm of coaching & sometimes it’s good when you have a guy who does what he’s coached to do.”

The 49ers have been locked in on Green Bay. Head coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned his focus on the Packers during their first-round contest, once Green Bay was blowing out Dallas.

Said Shanahan, “We were already in here [practice facility], so we were doing it that day. We had mixed in a little but earlier in the week to hit up a couple of teams but started really focusing on them [Packers] halfway through the second quarter. Then they scored on the end of the second quarter, so I kind of did both at halftime and then third quarter I was set on one team.”

Ahead of the game, the 49ers got some good news on Tuesday; Christian McCaffrey was a full participant in practice coming off of his minor calf injury.