The San Francisco star received an update on his injured calf.

The no. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers are coming off of their first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs to face the Green Bay Packers, and Christian McCaffrey has received some good news regarding his injured calf.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the McCaffrey is a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey will be a full participant in practice today. It seems the bye week did the trick for his injured calf.”

McCaffrey was glad that he and the rest of the 49ers had a chance to rest before being put to the test in the season's most crucial games.

“We all need it — I know I need it,” McCaffrey said after the 49ers’ 27-10 win over Washington “So I’m excited to just take a breath and get everything back to normal.”

McCaffrey suffered the injury in the 3rd quarter of the 49ers' win over Washington and did not return to action after that point. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not seem overly concerned at the time but said that if San Francisco had needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the season finale to cement the No. 1 seed, McCaffrey could have been impacted.

McCaffrey has had an outstanding year for the 49ers, leading the NFL with 1,449 rushing yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on the ground. He's also caught 67 passes for an additional 564 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who's had a phenomenal offensive season, says McCaffrey is his pick for NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

“Christian McCaffrey, he deserves it, he been doing a great job,” Lamb said. “Obviously I just seen he's sitting out right now, the way he's been playing 2,000 yards with like 20 something touchdowns.”

The 49ers host the Packers in the NFL Playoffs matchup on Saturday.