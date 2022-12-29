By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have been having a very interesting season. On one hand, they have been decimated at key positions. It all began when second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury back in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo was then thrust into action despite not even having this year’s playbook.

Garoppolo then suffered a season-ending injury, leaving ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy as the quarterback. But Garoppolo wasn’t the only 49ers veteran to go down. All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a serious ankle sprain and has missed the last couple of games. Nevertheless, the 49ers just keep on winning.

After a sluggish start, San Francisco has already clinched the NFC West division. They are 11-4 with eyes on another deep playoff run. Last season, they came within a few minutes of reaching the Super Bowl. The 49ers would love nothing more than to take that next step this season.

But in order to do that, an easier road can certainly pave the way. Whereas, a nightmare scenario could still play out for the 49ers. This is said nightmare scenario.

49ers Jump to #2 Seed in NFC Standings

In and of itself, if San Francisco were to leapfrog the Minnesota Vikings for the second seed in the NFC it’s not a bad thing. After all, it would guarantee them a second home playoff game (assuming they win the first). But it also opens up a potentially very dangerous road.

They are one game back of the Vikings with two games to play. If the 49ers win out and the Vikings lose one of their last two, San Fran will get the two-seed. That means they will play the seventh seed in the Super Wild Card Round.

A couple of weeks ago, if you had told me the Green Bay Packers had any chance at the playoffs I would have called you crazy. Yet, here we are. The Packers are tied with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks a half game back of the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot.

The Commanders are going back to Carson Wentz. They could absolutely lose to either the Cleveland Browns or the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks have lost five of six and are headed in the wrong direction. The only other team standing in the Packers’ way is the Lions, who they face in Week 18.

I know, I know, 49ers fans are going to say ‘we aren’t scared of Green Bay, we own them.’ That has been true in the past. But if that matchup comes to fruition, the Packers will have won five straight and be playing as well as they have all year. Plus, there will be the revenge factor after last year’s debacle in Lambeau Field.

But okay, San Fran would be favored and should win that game. So, let’s say Purdy out-duels Aaron Rodgers. The NFC Divisional Round could be even more dangerous.

NFC Divisional Round vs. The GOAT

The Philadelphia Eagles likely have the one-seed and a first round bye. They will then play the worst seed remaining after the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. The Vikings have shown this year they can beat bad teams all day, but when they step up in class, they can’t perform.

In this scenario, the #3 seed Vikings would lose to the New York Giants. We just witness those teams play a game that came down to the final seconds. Obviously, the Giants are live dogs to pull off that upset. If that happens, it means they face the Eagles and the 49ers will face the winner between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Clearly, the Buccaneers are not close to the same team as the one we’ve seen the last two years. They aren’t even close. But are you betting against Tom Brady after yet another playoff win? As bad as Tampa Bay is, who wants to see that team in the playoffs?

If they lose, that means the Cowboys will come calling to San Fran. They are one of the very few rosters that can match the 49ers in talent. Quietly, the Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring since Dak Prescott returned from injury earlier this season. Either way, the divisional round is going to be a stiff test.

NFC Championship on the Road in the Cold

Assuming the 49ers get through the Packers and Bucs/Cowboys winner, a date in Philadelphia likely awaits. Philadelphia can match their physicality in the trenches (probably only team in the NFL that can do that). They have weapons on offense all over the field. Their defense is elite and Purdy would probably find it very difficult to move the ball through the air.

That game would be a very difficult game to win. If somehow the 49ers escape that gauntlet, they either have the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals waiting in the Super Bowl.

If they go through that road and win a title, the 49ers will have earned it.