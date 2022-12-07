By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the odds of Jimmy Garoppolo returning during the playoffs from his injury, per Matt Barrows.

“Kyle Shanahan says there’s a ‘way, outside chance, late in the playoffs’ that Jimmy Garoppolo can return this season. He said the 7-8-week recovery timetable cited yesterday is for Garoppolo’s foot to heal not necessarily for him to return to playing football,” Barrows shared on Twitter.

Shanahan’s update doesn’t bode well for a Jimmy Garoppolo return. The 7-8 week timetable referenced was recently revealed. Although it was hopeful, Garoppolo may require extra time for rehab. But we could possibly see Jimmy G back in action if San Francisco makes a deep playoff run.

Baker Mayfield was linked to the 49ers after getting cut by the Carolina Panthers as a result of Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury. But the Los Angeles Rams ended up claiming Mayfield off of Waivers amid Matthew Stafford’s injury concerns.

The 49ers ultimately emerged victorious against the Miami Dolphins last week even with Jimmy Garoppolo going down with an injury. Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo at quarterback and went 25-37 through the air with a pair of passing touchdowns.

The Niners have no shortage of non-QB weapons on offense. The lethal duo of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel will provide the 49ers with opportunities to win games moving forward.

Nevertheless, playing without Jimmy Garoppolo will require a transition. It will be interesting to see if he is able to return at some point in the playoffs. For now, San Francisco is focused on their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.