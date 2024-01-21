Brock Purdy played the hero in the 49ers Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers

Before Saturday night's Divisional Round NFL Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, Kyle Shanahan coached teams had the dubious distinction of being winless in 30 games in which they trailed by five or more points in the 4th quarter. Heading into the 4th quarter against Green Bay, the 49ers trailed by the score of 21-14, meaning if we were to believe that history would repeat itself, the Packers were on the verge of scoring a monumental upset over the NFC's #1 seed.

However, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was not going to have any of that.

Trailing 21-17 and getting the ball back with just over 6 minutes to go in the game, Purdy had a powerful message that he would deliver to his teammates in the huddle before the drive began.

“I just told them that with six minutes left this might be the last time we get the ball,” Purdy said after the game, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. Purdy continued, saying, “If we don’t do something with it this might be the last time we’ll be in this huddle together. So everybody bring it.”

Mr. Irrelevant was never more relevant than he was in those final six minutes of the game against the Packers on Saturday night, orchestrating a game-winning drive that was capped off by a Christian McCaffrey six-yard rushing touchdown with 1:07 remaining in the game. On that final Niners drive, Purdy completed six of his seven pass attempts and had a red zone scramble for nine yards that set up McCaffrey's go-ahead score. For Purdy, the task of leading San Francisco on the game-winning drive was as simple as needing to “find a way.”

“You’re down and you’ve got to find a way,” Purdy said. “It’s the fourth quarter, and this is the NFL, and we’re in the postseason now, so this is it. This is our season. To finally have a win like this and pull through, it’s huge for all of us. Obviously, for me as a quarterback, it was huge for confidence. For us to finally have a win like this was huge for all of us.”

With the come-from-behind win, San Francisco has secured a spot in the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in the last five years. The 49ers will host the winner of Sunday's Divisional Round Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions next Sunday night.