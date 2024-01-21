San Francisco 49ers lineman Nick Bosa says his team needed a comeback win to help its stamina.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is being honest about his team's comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Round. The 49ers needed a late touchdown to hold serve over Green Bay, 24-21, and move on to the NFC Championship.

"We needed a game like that. We just hadn't come from behind in a while." Nick Bosa after the Niners win over the Packers in the Divisional 🗣 (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/4eWcI9m4uj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

Bosa asserted the team needed a game like Saturday's clash, to help the team get the experience of needing to come from behind.

The 49ers looked like they would be the second team upset by the Green Bay Packers in as many weeks of the NFC Playoffs. The Packers led the 49ers by four with just under four minutes left in the game. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led the team on a 69-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes to cap off the thrilling comeback victory for San Francisco.

“We needed a win like that, I feel like,” Bosa said following the game. “It just helps you get more battle tested.”

The 49ers will have at least one more battle ahead of them. The team awaits the winner of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions game, in next week's NFC Championship game. The 49ers will host the game in San Francisco.

The 49ers improve to 13-5 on the year with the win. It's been an up and down season for San Francisco, who started the year 5-0 but then endured a three-game losing streak. Following a bye week, the team rattled off six wins in a row. The 49ers are hoping there's one winning streak left in them, which would lead to a Super Bowl championship for the franchise. The team hasn't won the Super Bowl in close to 30 years.

Green Bay ends the season at 10-9 following the loss.