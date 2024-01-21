49ers' Kyle Shanahan notched his first comeback win after being down by five or more points in the fourth quarter against the Packers.

Kyle Shanahan is a great coach, arguably the best in the NFL today. The San Francisco 49ers are a perennial Super Bowl threat thanks to his offensive schemes. However, there's been one aspect of Shanahan's coaching that has come under fire recently: his inability to lead a comeback. Prior to the 49ers' playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Shanahan's teams are 0-30 when trailing in the fourth quarter.

That all changed on Saturday night. Against the Packers, the 49ers found themselves down by seven points against the upstart team. However, the team managed to claw back into the game thanks to a touchdown drive and a field goal. The win marked the first time a Kyle Shanahan team won after trailing by more than five points entering the fourth quarter, per Adam Schefter.

“49ers now are 1-30 under HC Kyle Shanahan when they trail by five or more points entering the 4th quarter.”

Why are Shanahan teams so bad in comeback situations? Well, luck certainly plays a part in that: you don't lose multiple games in that fashion without being unlucky in some form. However, there's also another reason. Shanahan's offenses tend to be methodical. Yes, the 49ers have a lot of explosive plays, but they prefer to grind out the clock with runs and short passes.

Previously, Shanahan's teams don't have that big play quarterback to air out passes when needed. Matt Ryan is an elite QB, but he wasn't exactly known for his cannon arm or his gun-slinging. Jimmy Garoppolo is an average-at-best quarterback. This year's 49ers, though, are led by Brock Purdy, who is both fearless and has the arm to make big plays when needed.

It wasn't as clean as they wanted it to be, but the 49ers are now headed to the NFC Championship Game again. They await the winner of the Lions-Buccaneers matchup.