The good news continues to come out for San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall a day after he was shot through the chest at Union Square. Pearsall was released from the hospital on the afternoon of Sept. 1, and was upgraded to “fair condition”

The latest news shared with the public was that Pearsall did not require surgery and remained awake and lucid during his hospital stay, according to a league source.

In a statement from the 49ers, they said “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

Ricky Pearsall shot in the Union Square area

Ricky Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco after a suspect came toward him, which then started a physical confrontation. Pearsall and the suspect were shot during the robbery attempt. The bullet went through Pearsall's chest and exited out of his back, not hitting any vital organs.

A 17-year-old suspect from Tracy, California was put into custody after the shooting. SFPD chief William Scott said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene, and that it didn't seem like Pearsall was targeted because he was an NFL player.

Pearsall's mother shared a message giving people an update on her son after he was shot.

“First and [foremost] I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy,” Erin Pearsall posted on Facebook, via NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and {the bullet} exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of God. Please pray for my baby.”