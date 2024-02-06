Last week, our simulation series correctly predicted both Conference Championship games.

As we await the results between the 49ers vs. Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday, we decided to simulate the matchup via Madden 24. Last week, our simulation series correctly predicted both Conference Championship games, though they somehow thought the Chiefs and Ravens would put up 40+ points. This week, we've got a whole new matchup that features three 99 OVR players in the game. Will Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls, or will San Francisco win their first since 1994.

49ers vs. Chiefs Results – Madden 24 Simulates Super Bowl LVIII

According to our Madden 24 Simulation, the San Francisco 49ers will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII with a final score of 38-31. However, before we dig into the details, let's explain a few rules in our series.

Firstly, we run 15-minute quarters on All-Madden difficulty and let the CPU play it out. Additionally, we try to use the most updated injury reports we had available at the time. Therefore, we decided to rule out Chiefs' LG Joe Thuney, who is reportedly “in danger” of missing Super Bowl LVIII. Other than him, and Charles Omenihu, both teams played the rest of their starters.

Madden 24 Simulates -49ers vs. Chiefs Results

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final 49ers 14 7 3 17 38 Chiefs 0 17 7 7 31

Now, we know that most people will look right away and ask “But don't both teams have some of the best defenses in the league?”. Because both the Chiefs and 49ers have various high OVR players on offense (including two 99 OVRs in KC), it made sense that these teams scored a lot of points. I think we all know at this point that despite being the main NFL-Licensed football video game, Madden NFL isn't a series well known for its realism. That said, we do hope to see a high-scoring affair that keeps us on the corner of our seats all night.

The game started off with San Francisco receiving the ball. Unlike last week's comeback against Detroit, the 49ers managed to start the game off 14-0, thanks to a pair of scores from Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey. When Deebo Samuel left the game early due to an injury, Kansas City slowly crept back with 17 points in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes, who ended the day with 380 passing yards, found Travis Kelce in the endzone to start the second quarter. less than 10 minutes later, he found rookie WR Rashee Rice for a 39 yard score.

The Chiefs managed to get the ball back one last time to score a field goal, making it 21-17 at the half. They built on their second quarter success with a long-scoring drive. Marques Valdez-Scantling, who led all receivers in catches and yards, scored an 8 yard touchdown. KC took their first lead of the day with a 24-21 score. The 49ers, who looked sluggish without Deebo, managed only a field goal in the third quarter.

However, the 49ers' defense managed to stop the Chiefs, and the offense returned back to form. Christian McCaffrey, who scored three total TDs on Sunday, helped the team take a 31-24 lead. With 12 minutes remaining, we had ourselves a game.

The Chiefs responded with a 2-play, 77 yard touchdown drive. Isaiah Pachecho capped off the drive with a 49 yard touchdown run. Pacheco, who only ran 10 times, averaged 6.9 yards per carry thanks to the big run. However, outside of that play, he only gained 29 yards on 9 other carries. With the game tied 31-31, and 7:40 remaining, it seemed like anyone could win.

Fortunately for Niners fans, their team took a long, drive down the field, taking up another 6 minutes and change. Super Bowl MVP Christian McCaffrey scored the final touchdown with just 1:13 remaining. With two timeouts and a minute and change, we thought this game would go into Overtime. However, the Chiefs, who drove all the way to the SF 26, failed to score due to a lack of time. After a heartbreaking four-and-out, SF kneeled the ball and claimed victory.

With the loss, Kansas City goes 2-2 in the Super Bowl during the Andy Reid-Mahomes era, which is still extremely impressive. We don't doubt this team's ability to make the AFC Championship next year for the seventh time in a row. However, we wonder about the career status of Travis Kelce, who may or may not retire this offseason. How would his potential departure affect an offense that heavily relies on him?

With the win, the 49ers secure their first Super Bowl victory since 1994. After losing the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2020, we were wondering when SF would finally turn the tide. Two second round QBs, Colin Kaepernick, and Jimmy Garoppolo were both unable to win their respective games. However, 2022's very own Mr. Irrelevant helped his team attain glory… virtually that is. Nevertheless, the game ball belongs to Christian McCaffrey, whose three touchdowns and big yardage numbers helped the 49ers' offense stroll down the field.

49ers vs. Chiefs – Super Bowl LVIII Results Simulated With Madden 24 – TEAM STATS

49ers STAT Chiefs 498 Total Offense 463 180 Rushing Yards 83 318 Passing Yards 380 . 35 First Down 24 7 PR Yards 0 93 KR Yards 162 . 598 Total Yards 625 0 Turnovers 0 7-10 3rd Down Conv. 5-10

0-0 4th Down Conv. 0-1 . 6-6 Red Zone % 2-4 5 Red Zone TD 2 1 Red Zone FG 0 37:11 Possession Time 22:49

0-0 Penalties 0-0

For the full player stats, jump up the video above and skip to 01:27:10. However, we listed a few player stats below:

Top Passers Patrick Mahomes – 35/47 – 380 Yards, 3TD, 0 INT (13 rush yard) Brock Purdy – 32/41 – 336 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT (17 rush yard)

Top Rushers Isaiah Pacheco – 10 carries, 69 yards, TD Christian McCaffrey – 28 carries, 153 yards, three touchowns

Top receivers Marques Valdez-Scantling – 11 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD Jauan Jennings – 9 catches, 96 yards



Overall, that wraps up our final simulation of the year. While it is just a simulation, we hope to see an exciting matchup of similar caliber until the end. Hopefully we don't see a blowout, or low scoring snoozefest with a score of 10-6. We certainly had fun running this series our first time, and look forward to a brand new season next year.

