How will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hold up without Joe Thuney?

The Kansas City Chiefs cannot afford to look ahead to Super Bowl LVIII. Even though Kansas City, the closest thing to a modern day dynasty in the NFL, has been to three of the last five Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs have never faced a test so tough on their way to the biggest game in all of professional sports. Ahead today in the AFC Championship Game is a road test versus the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are playing their best football of the season at the perfect time. And in that game, the Chiefs will be without their All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

Even worse news for the Chiefs: if Kansas City manages to upset the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, even with the extra week off, Thuney's status is officially in serious doubt.

“Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney received varying opinions for his pectoral injury,” per sources of Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “Some experts believe it’s torn, others believe it’s a strain. Surgery is being considered. If KC advances to the Super Bowl, Thuney isn’t ruled out, but he’s considered a long-shot.”

Thuney, in his third year with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending his first five seasons with the Patriots, has made back to back All-Pro teams and received two consecutive Pro Bowl nods. He's been remarkably durable throughout his career, playing and starting in 147 out of 149 career regular season and postseason games. This season, Thuney was the 9th-highest graded guard in the NFL per Pro Football Focus.

Starting in place of Joe Thuney will be Nick Allegretti, a 2019 7th round pick of the Chiefs who has 12 starts in his career. Expect that a dominant Ravens defense which presents different fronts, twists, and blitzes depending on the matchup will bring some A-gap blitzes from Patrick Queen and/or Roquan Smith early to see if Allegretti and the battered Chiefs O-line can hold up.