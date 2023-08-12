A battle between two familiar foes will clash on the gridiron as the San Francisco 49ers travel to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. It is time to check out our NFL odds series, where our 49ers-Raiders prediction and pick will be revealed.

What a magical time it was in the Bay Area a year ago! Led by Mr. Irrelevant himself in rookie Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers went on a run to the NFC Championship Game that few people could've predicted. Fast forward a year later, and the Niners are once again ready to take the NFC by storm. Will Purdy be the man for the job, or will names like Sam Darnold and Trey Lance give a run for his money?

The Raiders are in the midst of a massive shift amongst their franchise as longtime signal caller Derek Carr left town and packed his bags for the “Big Easy” as the Saints' new quarterback. Now, the Raiders will enter the season with former Niners QB Jimmy Garappolo in year two under head coach Josh McDaniels. Can the Raiders put together more of a consistent season in an attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021?

Here are the 49ers-Raiders Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: 49ers-Raiders Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-120)

Las Vegas Raiders: +3.5 (+100)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Raiders

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Who would've thought that a rookie seventh-round draft pick could lead a Kyle Shanahan offense to the NFC title game? After undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, it is only fair to wonder if the quarterback battle in the Bay Area is truly open for business. Obviously, many fans are eager to see what the number-three pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is all about. With only 102 passing attempts at the professional level, the time is now to see what Trey Lance is actually capable of. Furthermore, even QB Sam Darnold should see some action at some point on Sunday.

If all else fails at the quarterback position, 49ers fans should at least be excited to see how the defense is able to respond after losing defensive coordinator to the Texans. Still, the Niners are absolutely loaded on this side of the ball and with how many low-scoring affairs there seems to be during the opening week of the preseason, this can only be a good thing for San Francisco.

Not to mention, running back Jordan Mason is one name to know before the preseason festivities finally get kicked off this weekend. With the backup halfback Elijah Mitchell still dealing with the injury bug, this could be Mason's time to shine en route to being a main contributor on this team. Besides, this is a young man that racked up over 2,349 rushing yards in his four years of college ball at Georgia Tech, so don't be alarmed to see him break off a few impressive runs to help his team get the job done against the Raiders.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Sorry Raiders fans, but a plethora of backups are expected to suit up for play instead of the starters ahead of kickoff. With presumed starter Jimmy G sitting this one out along with second-stringer Brian Hoyer, be on the lookout for rookie Aiden O'Connell and fourth-stringer Chase Garbers to get a bulk of the action under center for preseason game #1.

Of course, star running back Josh Jacobs is continuing to sit out due to a contract dispute, and the offensive line going through some growing pains, it'll be interesting to see how the Raiders' offense operates going up against the supreme depth of the 49ers.

In order for the Raiders to start off on the right foot in preseason play and cover the spread as +4 point underdogs, Las Vegas will need to make sure to get rookie TE Michael Mayer involved from the get-go. With a chance to be the league's next best tight end, Mayer has been dealing with some “bumps and bruises” during camp but should be a major force if he suits up for play.

Besides, the Raiders would be in premier position if they dominated both the offensive and defensive trenches to grab full control of the line of scrimmage. With how physical the Niners can be, grabbing the edge in this department is an absolute must.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The preseason is full of unpredictability, but the team that's favored in this one should be the right choice to bet on. However, the Niners are simply just a better team. Expect them to make just enough magic on offense to defeat the Raiders by at least four points.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: 49ers -3.5 (-120)