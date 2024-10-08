ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick. Both teams need to rebound after losses in Week 5. The 49ers were shocked by the Cardinals, while the Seahawks were shocked by the Giants.

The 49ers have been very inconsistent this season. They are 2-3 and were just stunned at home against the Cardinals. They have wins against the Jets and the Patriots but have lost to the Vikings, Rams, and now the Cardinals. The 49ers have all of the talent to rebound, and they should be able to get things going, possibly as soon as this week.

The Seahawks started the season red-hot at 3-0, but they have lost two straight since to get to a 3-2 record. They beat the Broncos, Patriots, and Dolphins before losing to the Lions and the Giants. The Seahawks are a wildcard of a team because they have a lot of potential, especially on defense. However, they are not as talented as the Niners and might struggle heading into this game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Seahawks Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -180

Seattle Seahawks: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

Time: 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need to right the ship. Their offense has been a massive standout so far, averaging 25.2 points per game, which is good for 10th in the NFL. They are also second in total yards per game at 407.4 yards per game. They have excelled with their balance and have managed to run the ball well without their superstar, Christian McCaffrey. Jordan Mason has 105 carries for 536 rushing yards and three touchdowns in McCaffrey's place. Through the air, Purdy has 1,374 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 65.6% completion percentage. Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk have stepped up still and are playing great in the receiving corps.

Conversely, the 49ers' defense has been solid once again this season. They are ninth in total defense, allowing 307.8 total yards per game. They have been solid against the run and the pass. However, they need to improve their overall scoring defense because they allow 21.2 points per game. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are the leaders on defense in the front seven and then Talanoa Hufanga watches over a solid secondary at strong safety. This defense has a great matchup against Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense on Thursday night.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled recently after starting the season off hot. The offense has all sorts of talent, with DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba out wide and then Kenneth Walker III in the backfield. They are averaging 376.2 yards per game and they are scoring 24.4 points per game. The offense has pieces, but they need more out of Geno Smith at quarterback. He has 1,466 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 71.9% completion percentage. Metcalf is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, and this season, he has 28 receptions, 421 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Walker also is one of the best running backs in the NFL this season with 37 carries, 202 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

The Seahawks have reloaded on defense thanks to new head coach Mike MacDonald's defensive background. They are allowing 311 total yards and 22.8 total points per game so far this season. Leonard Williams is the leader up front for Seattle. Then, Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon have also been solid in the secondary for Seattle. The defense is an X-factor for the Seahawks and will be the deciding factor in this game on Thursday.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

These two teams need a bounce-back. The 49ers are the better team overall and the more trustworthy team overall. The Niners have Super Bowl aspirations and should get back on track against a solid Seahawks team on Thursday Night Football. Expect them to win and cover on the road.

Final 49ers-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-102)