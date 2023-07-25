San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is already viewed as a star player, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is more motivated than ever this offseason with a hilarious admission, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Never had a grown man send me so many pictures of himself with his shirt off, but he looked good,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Schefter.

Samuel's best season came in 2021, when he recorded 1,405 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. He totaled 1770 all-purpose yards in 2021, and dipped down to 864 yards in 2022.

Despite the drop off in production, Samuel is still a dangerous weapon. He can be used as a pass catcher and as a runner out of the backfield.

With the 49ers' quarterback situation, Samuel is a very valuable weapon. Whether it is Brock Purdy, Trey Lance or even Sam Darnold, the 49ers will have a quarterback who is on the younger side starting for a team that is expecting to contend for a Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy is expected to be the team's starter going into the season, coming off of a successful stretch of play that got the 49ers to the NFC Championship last season. He was recently cleared to fully participate in training camp.

Trey Lance is a former first-round pick from the 49ers, and could step in if Purdy gets hurt or falters. Sam Darnold could be an option as well.

Regardless of who is at quarterback for Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, Samuel will undoubtedly be a fixture of the offense again this season.