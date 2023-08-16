The Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion is looking to be very promising for Pokemon TCG Trainers as it had a lot of new cards that are a great addition to the current meta of the game. It has combined old Pokemon with new mechanics that Pokemon TCG Trainers are getting both nostalgic about and amazed with. The translation of Terastalizing in Pokemon TCG has been wonderful for some but has received criticism from others. With all these new cards released in Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion, we listed down the 5 best cards that you can use for the current meta.

5 Best Cards in Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames

5. Eiscue ex

Type: Pokemon, Fire

HP: 2100

Weakness: Water x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Scalding Block

Damage: 160

Energy Cost: Water Energy x3

Description: Discard an Energy from this Pokemon. The Defending Pokemon can’t attack during your opponent’s next turn.

One thing that can make a Pokemon powerful in the TCG scene is the ability to stop your opponent from attacking. As we see in Eiscue ex's Scalding Block move, it may be hungry for energy but the damage output of the attack is pretty decent. You can pair Eiscue ex with a water energy engine that can easily support this move that would stop your opponents in their tracks while being able to sustain the setup and attack output steadily. While the Special Illustration Rare may not be as pretty as the other cards of the same kind, it's still likely that this card will be picked up by many for its competitive ability in the game. Definitely a good addition to the current meta.

4. Glimmora ex

Type: Pokemon, Fighting

HP: 270

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x3

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Dust Field

Description: As long as this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, your opponent can't have more than 3 Benched Pokemon. If they have 4 or more Benched Pokemon, they discard Benched Pokemon until they have 3 Pokemon on the Bench. If more than one effect changes the number of Benched Pokemon allowed, use the smaller number.

Poisonous Gem

Damage: 140

Energy Cost: Fighting Energy x2

Description: Your opponent's Active Pokemon is now Poisoned.

Pokemon TCG battles often start with setting up your playing field to the get advantages of the different engines that you set up. There are some engines that particularly utilize the entirety of your bench setting up a maximum of 5 Pokemon on your bench to ensure that everything will work as planned. A Stage 1 Pokemon card like Glimmora ex is the perfect counter to this. With the restriction of having fewer bench Pokemon, stopping your opponents from getting those engines up and online. With only 2 Fighting Energies required for its move that deals 140 damage and Poisons your Opponent's Active Pokemon, this Glimmora ex is definitely a Pokemon that will be seen often in Pokemon TCG battles.

3. Pidgeot ex

Type: Pokemon, Normal

HP: 280

Weakness: Lightning x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: None

Rarity: Special Illustration Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Quick Search

Description: Once during your turn, you may search your deck for a card and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck. You can’t use more than 1 Quick Search Ability each turn.

Blustery Wind

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: You may discard a Stadium in play.

Pidgeot, in particular, is a very popular Pokemon hailing from the first generation of Pokemon from the Kanto region. Most OG Pokemon Trainers would catch a Pidgey, evolve it, and utilize it until the end of the game based on its great utilities like Fly and other useful attacks. The same may be the case for the latest expansion of Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames. With an Ability that would let you put a card directly into your hand, it would definitely come in handy for pinch and clutch situations where you'll need to get a specific card for your play. Not just that, Pidgeot ex also lets you blow out a Stadium card in play that would most likely put you at an advantage. The only downside to this is that Pidgeot ex is a Stage 2 Pokemon and may be hard to run. Of course, with the help of Rare Candy, you can easily speed things up as long as you get the cards that you need to run this engine and make it go.

2. Tyranitar ex

Type: Pokemon, Lightning

HP: 340

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x4

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Moveset:

Mountain Hurl

Damage: 120

Energy Cost: Fighting Energy x1

Description: Discard the top 2 cards of your deck.

Lightning Rampage

Damage: 150+

Energy Cost: Fighting Energy x2

Description: If any of your Benched Pokemon have damage counters on them, this attack does 100 more damage.

Tyranitar has always been one of the favorites from the second generation of Pokemon hailing from the Johto region. With its popularity, Tyranitar ex has to be one of the most sought cards in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames expansion. There is more to this particular Tyranitar ex card besides its popularity and aesthetics, this Tyranitar ex card is a powerful addition to the current meta of Pokemon TCG. Decks with engines that require fueling your discard pile to work make it a great addition to the meta. Mountain Hurl deals a pretty decent amount of damage output against basic Pokemon while discarding the top 2 cards of your deck. What's more, the more damaged your opponent's bench Pokemon may be, and with only 2 Fighting Energy Cards required, the more damage this particular Pokemon card will deal. Perhaps you can pair it with an Inteleon with the Quick Shooting ability and snipe everyone around with it to deal massive amounts of damage. Talk about adding salt to the wounds, right? Tyranitar ex is surely a must-have card for both Pokemon Collectors as well as Pokemon TCG Trainers.

1. Charizard ex

Type: Pokemon, Dark

HP: 330

Weakness: Grass x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Moveset:

Ability

Infernal Reign

When you play this card from your hand to evolve a Pokemon during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 3 Basic Fire Energy cards and attach them to your Pokemon in any way you like. Then, shuffle your deck.

Burning Darkness

Damage: 180+

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x2

Description: This attack does 30 more damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken.

The best card in the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet Obsidian Flames also happens to be the most expensive Pokemon card in the latest expansion as well. This is the current situation that Charizard ex is in. The sovereign of the expansion is also one of the best iterations and variants of the card after a long while. Not only does it have a particularly elegant design for its Ultra Rare, Hyper Rare, and Special Illustration Rare, but it actually has a pretty great game sense mechanic for Pokemon TCG's current meta. Charizard ex particularly crushes those that are at an advantage, especially when your opponents have already taken a few numbers of Prize Cards. Charizard ex has the Infernal Reign to really help speed energy up for Fire-type Pokemon as well as a damage output that would deal as much as 330 damage output, powerful enough to take most Pokemon cards that even have exceptionally high HP.

Other than the 5 best cards mentioned, there are other useful cards from the latest expansion of Pokemon TCG. Make sure to check in from time to time at ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon TCG as well as Pokemon in general!

Best of luck, Trainers!