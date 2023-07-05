Even if he wasn't the son of NBA legend Manute Bol, 7-foot-2 big man Bol Bol would be one of the most intriguing talents in the league. Possessing a rare amount of skill and fluidity for his size, the former top-five high school recruit has made a number of highlight reel plays throughout his short career, even garnering attention for the 2022-23 Most Improved Player of the Year award prior to contracting a COVID-19 infection.

However, his tantalizing abilities weren't enough to keep him on a forward-heavy Orlando Magic roster.

Not that it should be too surprising, as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are locked into starting spots for the long-term. Jonathan Isaac, a prized 3-and-D forward, and 2023 No. 11 pick Jett Howard project to come off the bench behind them.

With that in mind, this is a move that actually looks like it should help Bol moving forward if he lands on the right team.

The Portland Trail Blazers could be the best team for Bol Bol at this point in his career, as they will enter the 2023-24 season with no expectations and no pressure. Furthermore, with assistant general manager Mike Schmitz not only having experience in player development but having demonstrated fondness for Bol prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, Bol's development could end up being prioritized.

If so, watch out, as the passing prowess of Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe will go a long way towards getting Bol easy shots. That said, the Blazers ranked 30th in bench scoring in 2022-23 (27.8 points per game) and are on the brink of trading away a player with a career scoring average of 25.2 points per game, so there will be a lot of plenty of shots to go around.

In considering player development, there are few franchises that match the consistent success of the San Antonio Spurs, which is what makes them another ideal landing spot for Bol Bol. Led by a Hall of Fame head coach in Gregg Popovich and on an organization with as rich a history as the Spurs, Bol has as much of a chance of coming into his own in San Antonio as anywhere.

There's also a benefit in Bol playing alongside 2023 No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama. Iron sharpens iron, and playing against another big man with a rare combination of height, skill and fluidity will do that for Bol. If Bol can get those lessons and his chemistry with Wembanyama to translate in-game, San Antonio might end up with the most unique frontcourt in the league down the line.

His favor of African-born players is no secret, and here Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri does the son of South Sudanese center Manute Bol a favor by signing him to a prove-it deal that will test his dedication.

Of course, Bol's motivation to excel could be less of a question of motor versus disposition, as the 23-year-old has made his desire to be a great player known on multiple occasions. Subsequently, unlocking his potential could be a matter of pushing the right buttons because he needs more external motivation or giving him the right type of support system because he needs more external support. Nobody seems to know for sure just yet, but the Raptors and first-year head coach Darko Rajakovic — a renowned player development coach — may be the ones to find out.

Every competitive player loves playing in games that feel like they truly matter and that might be what draws Bol Bol to the Dallas Mavericks amid their rumored interest in the big man. A team that needs a starting-caliber big man that can be a game-changer defensively, Bol fits a couple of key needs for the Mavs right off the bat, and their only challenge will be providing structure for all his skill.

Not that it should be too difficult with an elite floor general, four-time All-Star point guard Luka Doncic, commandeering the offense. As Bol's length and shot-blocking instincts will make their lives far easier defensively, and his guard skills give their offense greater variety offensively, this could be a great move for both sides. The Mavs because they get better and Bol because he gets to prove he can impact winning at a high level.

The Phoenix Suns, like the Dallas Mavericks, give Bol Bol something to play for outside of a basic love of basketball. Following their offseason acquisition of All-Star guard Bradley Beal, the Suns have a true Big 3 and should be a championship contender next season. That being said, Bol teaming up with the liked of Beal, Devin Booker and particularly Kevin Durant should kick his motivation into overdrive.

In terms of the on-court product, the Suns have already demonstrated that they have a desire for a playmaking big man when they opted to sign rookie forward Toumani Camara to a standard contract. Understandable for a team with no true point guard, as Phoenix will likely facilitate-by-committee even if Booker takes over as the nominal point guard. Bol also has the chance to be the most lethal scorer on their bench, playing a larger role than Cam Payne off the bench due to their roster composition.