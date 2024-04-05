Rumors began circulating that Odell Beckham Jr. would be joining the Miami Dolphins. But even though Tyreek Hill tried to confirm the rumors as true, Beckham hilariously shut down any notion he's signing with Miami for now.
It all started when CTESPN, some kind of parody account that Antonio Brown has coined, claimed that Odell Beckham Jr. was signing with the Dolphins. The only reason the post got any traction was because Brown's CTESPN has been accurate several times throughout the offseason.
#CTESPN sources have you in Miami. pic.twitter.com/1elZkqXZiA
— Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) April 5, 2024
Shortly after that Tyreek Hill claimed that Beckham was joining Miami via Instagram. However, there are no true sources confirming this news.
Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dolphins? Tyreek Hill says it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/dJO64ctrWi
— Shanna (@shanna_mcc) April 5, 2024
Odell Beckham Jr. was all smiles though as he disproved the Dolphins rumors. No harm no foul. But it is odd to see how quickly misinformation can be spread on the internet.
Damnnnn sources gottttt it again 😂😂😂
— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 5, 2024
For now, Beckham remains a free agent. He made big plays for the Baltimore Ravens last season sporadically and hasn't looked like a true superstar for several years now. Regardless, Beckham can certainly help a club at this point in his career. He may not produce as well as he used to. But his veteran presence can be an asset to a team with a young core.
Maybe he'll sign with the Dolphins. But for now, these rumors can be put to rest until further notice.
Dolphins 2024 season outlook
The Dolphins were one of the best teams in the league last season but hope to make a Super Bowl run in 2024. Although the team has lost some talent this offseason, they've also acquired some exciting players as well. With Mike McDaniel calling plays, this team should be a legitimate threat once again.
Tua Tagovailoa should maintain consistency. Having Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle to throw to is only going to help. Additionally, the Dolphins made sure to bring Raheem Mostert back to pair with De'Von Achane. If anything, the offense should remain electric next season.
Additionally, the AFC East might be wide open. The Buffalo Bills just sent Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. On top of that, Aaron Rodgers' injury recover has the New York Jets hanging in the balance. With the New England Patriots rebuilding, the Dolphins have a chance to run away with it in their division.
Look for the Dolphins to be one of the best teams in the league once again. They have the talent and the depth to go the distance. However, do they have what it takes to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC? We won't know the answer to that until next seasons playoff race.