Big name free agents such as Paul George, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan have made their free agency decisions regarding what teams they will be playing for during the 2024-25 NBA season. Funny enough, all three stars have switched teams. The NBA now shifts its focus to Summer League in Las Vegas in the middle of July, yet several key names remain in free agency. One of those players not getting enough attention is Gary Trent Jr., who could have a variety of destinations available to him based on whether or not he will accept a smaller contract.

At this point in free agency, players who remain without a team, like Trent, shouldn't be expecting a whole lot of money to come their way. Many teams around the league have already hard-capped themselves, and only a couple of teams have actual cap space that they can use as they see fit. The new financial rules regarding the first and second tax aprons have hit players like Trent hard, resulting in him still being a free agent at this time.

What makes Trent a unique free agent is the fact that he has been a reliable three-point shooter and is still only 25 years old. With six years of experience under his belt and being known for his strong perimeter defense, Trent can easily be a player who can make a positive difference coming off the bench for any team in the league.

In a total of 71 games last season with the Toronto Raptors, 41 of which he started, Trent averaged 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range.

Ever since the Raptors acquired him during the 2020-21 season, Trent has been a key secondary talent. However, his time in Toronto appears to be over, as the Raptors have hit the reset button and are starting over with their core group of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.

So, where will Trent ultimately end up with August right around the corner once teams get back from Las Vegas? Here are five viable landing spots that could make a lot of sense for Trent and the organizations involved.

Brooklyn Nets

This offseason, the Brooklyn Nets have once again taken a step back after trading star wing Mikal Bridges. Although they re-signed Nic Claxton, the Nets are focused on their future and building a long-term core group through the draft before potentially going after All-Stars on the trade market or in free agency.

As things stand right now, the Nets are operating as a team currently below the first tax apron, but they are hard-capped and can't exceed a payroll of $178 million for the 2024-25 season. Sean Marks currently has his roster at $163.5 million, and the Nets still have access to their mid-level exception.

Trent isn't going to receive offers with a ton of monetary value at this point, which is why teams with their MLE available are likely landing spots for the sharpshooting wing. Perhaps the Nets don't have a use for Trent in their long-term plans, but he could help fill the gaps for the moment and also be a potential trade chip for Brooklyn to add more future assets at the trade deadline.

In terms of his role, Trent could wind up taking on more responsibilities as a scorer with a rebuilding team like the Nets, which is why there is opportunity for him in Brooklyn. A decision to move on from Cam Johnson or newly acquired Bojan Bogdanovic could also play into the choice to potentially sign Trent.

Cleveland Cavaliers

What do the Cleveland Cavaliers have planned? Not only did they fire head coach JB Bickerstaff this offseason, replacing him with Kenny Atkinson, but the Cavs also extended Donovan Mitchell with a 3-year, near $150 million contract. Cleveland has not made any trades, nor have they signed any new players to their roster.

A total of 12 players reside on the Cavaliers' roster, as Sam Merrill and Craig Porter Jr. do not own fully guaranteed contracts.

One of the main areas of focus for the Cavs this offseason needs to be finding ways to improve their perimeter game. During the 2023-24 season, Cleveland ranked 15th in three-point shooting. While Trent may not be the best three-point shooter, he is an experienced option that would provide immediate depth on the wing. More importantly, he could be a potential replacement for Isaac Okoro if the Cavs decide to let the former fifth overall pick sign elsewhere.

Detroit Pistons

Once again, the Detroit Pistons have cleared house and are starting over. Cade Cunningham remains the focal point of this team, especially after receiving a new five-year max contract extension. But Bickerstaff moved from Cleveland to Detroit, and former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon is the Pistons' new President of Basketball Operations. The Pistons ownership wants to find ways to improve right now, and they have already put themselves on the path to success by bringing in experienced veterans this offseason.

Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley signed with Detroit in free agency, and the team traded Quentin Grimes to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal to acquire Tim Hardaway Jr. It is clear to see that the Pistons wanted to add shooting this offseason, making Trent yet another veteran they can add for depth on the perimeter.

The Pistons are one of the only teams in the league that still has a chunk of cap space remaining, and they could sign Trent to a larger deal than other teams around the league could with their mid-level exceptions. That is why they could be an attractive destination for the 25-year-old.

However, he would have to battle for minutes in Detroit. Jaden Ivey, Beasley, Hardaway Jr., and Ausar Thompson are a few of the players that Trent would have to compete with on a daily basis, which is why he personally may not view the Pistons as an attractive landing spot.

Utah Jazz

One of the biggest mysteries around the NBA heading into Summer League revolves around the Utah Jazz and their plans with All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. As Markkanen enters the final year of his contract, he will become eligible for a $200 million extension in August, a deal that he will be receiving. The question is whether or not the Jazz will be the team extending Markkanen, as he has been heavily involved in trade rumors.

Should the Jazz hold off on trading their star and ultimately extend him, Danny Ainge is going to be looking to fill out the remainder of his roster with talented players who can present a path to immediate growth. Trent is not the type of player who can shift the balance of power in the Western Conference, but he would bring more depth and shooting to a Jazz team that ranked among the best in the league in bench scoring during the 2023-24 season.

Like the Pistons, the Jazz currently have a ton of cap space that they can utilize on a player like Trent. This Jazz team is not set in stone just yet, as changes are on the horizon for them this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to Klutch Sports clients due to the relationship between LeBron James and Rich Paul. Well, Trent is one of Paul's many clients, automatically linking him to the Lakers.

At this very moment, it is impossible for the Lakers to pursue Trent. Los Angeles is currently $45,000 under the second tax apron after LeBron James' new contract, giving them no room to maneuver this offseason unless they are to cut salaries in a potential trade. Although Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson are two key names being linked to the Lakers right now, Trent is a realistic target for this team if they can cut salary to utilize their taxpayer mid-level exception, which is valued at around $5 million.

Would Trent be willing to accept this kind of contract when other teams can offer more money? It would really depend on what type of role the Lakers can offer Trent, as it seems pretty clear that D'Angelo Russell is their starting point guard and Austin Reaves is their starting shooting guard, at this very moment.

Anything can change in the blink of an eye in this league, which is why Trent going to Los Angeles can still make a lot of sense for both parties, especially with Taurean Prince departing for Milwaukee this summer.