Published November 24, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 5 min read

It is the greatest rivalry in college football, at least north of the Mason-Dixon line. While SEC supporters turn their attention to rivalries involving Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and LSU, those who follow the Big Ten know that Michigan and Ohio State define what college football is all about.

Michigan leads the all-time series 59-51-6, but Ohio State has won 17 of the last 20 games. The Buckeyes had won eight games in a row before Michigan’s 42-27 victory in last year’s game at Ann Arbor. The two teams go at it again on Saturday, at noon ET for the 117th time in the rivalry as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Ryan Day will lead their teams.

Both teams are in the College Football Playoff structure, but the loser could find itself on the outside. Here’s a look at the top five games of the last 60 years in the rivalry.

5. 1987 – Buckeyes win Earle Bruce’s last game

More often than not, the inspiration in the Michigan-Ohio State game is which team can ratchet up enough hate to dismantle their rival. However, in 1987, it was about Ohio State’s love for head coach Earle Bruce. The love came from the players for their coach, not from the Buckeye administration, which had fired the coach but let him coach the last game of the season.

Bruce was devastated by the news, and his players were determined to send him out with a W. The players wore headbands with the name Earle written on them.

Michigan led 13-0 in the second quarter, but the Buckeyes were energized by a late first-half touchdown. Quarterback Tom Tupa got the Buckeyes offense going with a 4-yard TD pass to Everett Ross. The Buckeyes pulled ahead in the second half, but the Wolverines tied the score at 20-20 before Ohio State PK Matt Frantz kicked the go-ahead 26-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes forced a fumble by Michigan running back Leroy Hoard, and that allowed Ohio State to run off all but 9 seconds in the game. A desperation Michigan heave failed, and the Buckeyes had a sensational win for their outgoing coach.

4. 1997 — Charles Woodson states his Heisman case

The Wolverines were a perfect 10-0 when they hosted Ohio State, and head coach Lloyd Carr’s team was pursuing a national championship. Defensive back Charles Woodson was in contention for the Heisman Trophy, and a strong performance against the Buckeyes was needed by the team and the player.

There was no hesitation as the Wolverines were on fire. They opened the scoring in the first quarter when powerful running back Anthony Thomas scored on a 1-yard run. Late in the second quarter, Woodson gave Michigan a 2-touchdown lead when he took a punt back 78 yards for a touchdown. A defensive touchdown in the third quarter allowed Michigan to build a 20-0 lead.

Ohio State fought back with touchdowns by David Boston and Pepe Pearson, but Michigan held on for a 20-14 win, and they closed out the season with a Rose Bowl victory over Washington State. The Wolverines shared the national title with Nebraska, while Woodson brought home the Heisman Trophy.

3. 2006 – No. 1 Ohio State takes on No. 2 Michigan

The rankings of the two teams raised the importance of the game, but it was not even close to the main story. Long-time Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler died the day before the game at Ohio Stadium, and both sides showed their respect for the legendary leader.

The game was a classic. Trailing 42-31 late in the 4th quarter, the Wolverines cut the deficit to 3 points when quarterback Chad Henne hit tight end Tyler Ecker with a 16-yard TD pass to cut the Wolverines’ deficit to three.

Michigan failed to recover an onside kick, and the Buckeyes ran out the clock to improve their record to 12-0. Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith threw 4 TD passes and had 316 passing yards. He would go on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State’s defense sacked Michigan quarterback Chad Henne 4 times in the 42-39 victory.

2. 2016 – Ohio State prevails in 2 OT

Ohio State converted a 4th-and-1 play from the 16 in the second extra session, and running back Curtis Samuel scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard run.

While there was not doubt about Samuel’s TD run, the spot on the 4th-down play was controversial. Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett was given the first down on the play, and it was a decision loved by Buckeyes fans and hated by Wolverines supporters.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh disputed the call and blamed the officials for a poor performance in a 30-27 loss.

1. 1969 – Michigan comes through with remarkable upset

It was Bo Schembechler’s first season as Michigan’s head coach, and the Wolverines were 17-point underdogs against the undefeated Buckeyes.

Ohio State had defeated Michigan 50-14 the previous year, and Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes earned the ire of Michigan when he went for 2 after a late TD in the rout. When asked why he went for the 2-point conversion, Hayes came through with an insulting retort. “Because they won’t let me go for 3.”

With that as the backdrop, the Wolverines were on fire. The No. 12-ranked Wolverines upset the top-ranked Buckeyes 24-12, a team that Hayes called the best team he had ever coached.

Michigan had a 14-12 lead in the second quarter when the defense forced an Ohio State punt. Barry Pierson returned it 60 yards for a touchdown, giving Michigan a 2-score lead, and a field goal gave them the final margin.