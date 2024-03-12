Some people may be moving on from the snubs but 2024 Oscars was actually full of surprises. Besides actors with long overdue Academy Awards, the ceremony gave out iconic scenes that made a buzz in social media.
#1 Robert Downey Jr.'s first Oscar
It's a pity that superhero movies often don't get recognized at the Academy Awards. Considering Robert Downey Jr.'s long stint as Iron Man, you'd assume he'd won an Oscar before. His recent win is a significant milestone, especially coming from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This, alongside Angela Bassett who was nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a first for an MCU film. Except of course, Brie Larson, who already won Best Actress in 2016 before becoming Captain Marvel.
What makes Robert Downey Jr. one of 2024 Oscars surprises is that not a lot were looking forward to him winning Best Supporting Actor. With the Oscars notorious for being unpredictable, many thought the award would be for another Robert, Robert De Niro.
#2 Emma Stone Over Lily Gladstone
Similar to RDJ, no one thought Emma Stone would take the Best Actress win. After all, Lily Gladstone is a huge favorite, who already won previous awards during the season too.
Like all of us, Stone probably did not expect to win as well as she shared the award with Gladstone during her speech. But like Lily Gladstone's work in Killers of the Flower Moon, Emma Stone was also phenomenal in Poor Things. A win nonetheless, but still part of many 2024 Oscars surprises.
#3 John Cena's presenter costume
If you had told me a month ago that John Cena would appear at the 2024 Oscars nearly naked, I would have found it unbelievable. Though he wasn't completely unclothed, Cena gave that impression. Young fans tuning in were likely thrilled to see their favorite wrestler on TV, only for their parents to hastily shield their eyes. Cena seemingly took his ‘You can't see me' catchphrase quite literally, perhaps assuming millions of viewers wouldn't see him.
But here's a controversial thought: John Cena might have been the most appropriately dressed of all. And for that, he deserves an Oscar in itself.
#4 Messi the Dog clapping
Forget about Nicole Kidman's weird hands while clapping, there's a new meme upon us. And it's from a dog.
Unfortunately, it's not real, as expected. The clapping paws belong to a puppet, manipulated by someone off-screen and recorded before the live show began. Real or not, it's in the same league as Bradley Cooper plotting something sinister while watching someone else win for an award he campaigned for. Not to mention, worked hard for.
For now, we want another Messi the dog reaction on next year's Oscars.
#5 Jimmy Kimmel-Donald Trump fiasco
Jimmy Kimmel hosting the 2024 Oscars came with surprises and disappointments. Of course, we can't forget the Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr. joke.
But something iconic came out and it's him reading Donald Trump's rant about him hosting the Oscars. It earned an instant laugh from the audience too. Not forced or frowned upon.
Perhaps, it's also a good thing for award show hosts to poke fun at people outside of the ceremony too.
Here's the full list of 2024 Oscars winners.