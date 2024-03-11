Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump were beefing during the 2024 Oscars. Kimmel, while hosting the 2024 Academy Awards, seized the opportunity to respond to a social media post by former President Donald Trump. With an “extra minute” at the end of the ceremony, Kimmel decided to address Trump's criticism head-on.
Reading aloud Trump's scathing remarks about his hosting performance, Kimmel couldn't help but share the critique with the audience. Trump's post derided Kimmel's hosting abilities and called for his replacement with another ABC personality, George Slopanopoulos.
“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair.”
The audience erupted into laughter as Kimmel finished reading the post, inviting them to guess the author. Upon revealing Trump as the source, Kimmel quipped, “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still… isn’t it past your jail time?” His remark garnered applause and cheers from the crowd, highlighting the audience's sentiment.
“He’s focused on the important stuff for sure.”
Currently facing multiple criminal indictments across different cities, Trump's aspirations for the White House in the upcoming November election add a layer of irony to Kimmel's jest.
Earlier, Kimmel had acknowledged Trump's role as a muse for his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, finding amusement in the former president's reactions to his content.
The 96th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, featured a mix of glamour, celebration, and, evidently, some political banter. Needless to say, both Kimmel and Trump made Oscars funnier than his stints.