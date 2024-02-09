The Timberwolves are a team to watch out on the buyout market.

As the dust settles on the 2024 NBA trade deadline, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a win-now move. With the hope that acquiring Monte Morris nudges them further into true title contention, the Timberwolves still have to fill out the end of the roster.

As Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton were traded to the Detroit Pistons, Minnesota opened another roster spot. Now with two open roster spots, the Wolves are a team to watch on the buyout market as quality pieces have suddenly become available. Here are five buyout candidates the Timberwolves must pursue after the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Collection of Detroit Pistons buyouts

Following a busy trade deadline for the Detroit Pistons, the team has waived a thorough collection of veteran-caliber players. Of the five players the Timberwolves should consider post-trade deadline, two former Pistons make the list. The first target, like Monte Morris, has an existing relationship with team president Tim Connelly. Danilo Gallinari was waived on Thursday by Detroit and is expected to garner a ton of interest from contenders in the buyout market.

Gallinari’s smooth shooting stroke and size make him a good option for the Timberwolves. A career 38.2% three-point shooter, Gallinari’s ability to shoot the ball would help stretch the floor in limited minutes around the Timberwolves core of stars.

Despite his athletic shortcomings, the Wolves’ current defensive structure would make the Italian forward a solid backup option. Able to play beside any of Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns or Rudy Gobert, Minnesota’s lineup flexibility would gain a boost with Gallo’s shooting touch. Connelly’s time with Gallinari in Denver should give Minnesota a slight edge in landing his services.

Another Pistons sharpshooter became available on Thursday post-deadline. After appearing in just 16 games this season, Detroit waived wing Joe Harris. For his career, Harris has been a true marksman, averaging 4.7 attempts from three and shooting it at a 43.6% clip. Harris’ defensive struggles should be manageable for the league’s best defense.

Starving for spacing and three-point shooting, the Timberwolves need to prioritize perimeter shot-making over everything else in the buyout market. Shooting just 31.8 threes per game as a team, Harris’ quick trigger would be a nice weapon for the Wolves offense.

Former Philadelphia 76ers turned buyout candidates

The 2024 NBA trade deadline was a busy day for Danuel House. First off, the Philadelphia 76ers salary dumped him with a future second-round pick to save money against the tax. Then, the Pistons waived him with no chance of House ever appearing for the franchise in a game.

Now a free agent, House is looking for a place to call home. Minnesota stands out as an ideal landing spot for the wing. A great deal of his experience came from playing with the Houston Rockets alongside James Harden.

Those teams were all about taking as many threes as possible. As a result, House’s offensive game complements Minnesota’s biggest offensive need. For his career, over 60% of his shot attempts have come from behind the arc. In addition to the 76ers dealing Danuel House, the team also traded Marcus Morris Sr. on Thursday. Assuming the Spurs buy out Morris, his toughness and size could fit right into the Timberwolves culture and identity.

A French national team reunion

Timberwolves anchor Rudy Gobert always seems to play his best while suiting up for the French national team. Part of the reason behind this is his chemistry with fellow Frenchman Evan Fournier. While Fournier has appeared in just three games this season for the Knicks, there’s still an argument that the guard could be of service to a contender in limited minutes after being traded Thursday. For his career, the veteran guard has shot 37.8% from three on over five attempts per game. The high-volume scorer has definitely lost a step in recent years but still could serve as a floor-stretcher as the Wolves’ tenth man.

It’s cool Evan Fournier had this Garden night. pic.twitter.com/tIDJORvd6Q — DJ (@DJAceNBA) February 8, 2024

If Minnesota finds a player in the buyout market, it’s likely the player needs to shoot the ball well and be content as a fringe rotation option. Given the Minnesota Timberwolves record and rare chance at contention, it’s very likely that Minnesota seriously consider entering the tax for the first time in a long time. With long-term cap concerns, the 2023-24 season might be the Timberwolves' best chance at making a serious run.