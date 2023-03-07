The most recent installment of The Last Of Us gave everyone a reason to be more afraid of this post-apocalyptic world. This time, though, the scariest part of this chapter doesn’t even involve any infected at all. Instead, we get an amazing adaptation from the video game itself before the eventual end of season 1, and several pieces of trivia that will enrich your viewing experience of HBO’s hit series. We take a look below at the coolest The Last Of Us episode 8 easter eggs you must know more about.

5 The Last Of Us episode 8 easter eggs

5. Troy Baker

After seven episodes, fans of the Naughty Dog video game finally meet the live version of David, as portrayed by Scott Sheperd. Along with the antagonist himself is his subordinate, James. The thing is, the actor playing David’s second in command is part of the game and, without a doubt, one of its most important elements – Troy Baker.

In The Last Of Us 1 and 2, Baker lends his talents to voice Joel. The use of motion capture also adds a touch of reality to Joel’s portrayal in the video games, contributing to the overall success of the franchise. And even though his part in the HBO hit series is a big departure from Joel, the inclusion of Baker into the first season is a nice TLOU easter egg that makes the live version better.

4. Ellie and David’s first meeting

Due to Joel’s worsening condition, Ellie sets out with his rifle in search of food and other important supplies. As fate would have it, the young girl spots a deer, but misses the opportunity to kill it. His inability to get the prize, though, is David’s gain as he and James spot the deer dead by a trap they used. For her part, Ellie gains the upper hand on both men by using Joel’s rifle. David orders James to get medicine back from their town in exchange for the deer while David waits with Ellie. This is where the live version diverges from the video game.

In the game, David and Ellie worked together to fend off a group of infected while waiting for James to return. The live version, though, has the two talking to each other with the revelation that James knows Ellie and Joel killed one of his own men. This leads to Ellie discovering she can’t trust David, even with his past as a preacher and as the current leader of his community. With Joel’s life hanging in the balance, Ellie chooses to take the medicine and run, leaving the dead deer to James and David.

3. Cannibalism

Those who watched The Last Of Us episode 8 caught a few signs of something wrong with David and his community of survivors. At some point, we see one of the men there hand out a tray of meat to the cooks. In turn, one of them questions what kind of meat it is with the response being venison. The lady cook then has a look of concern on her face, which is a sign that there’s something wrong with the food they’re going to prepare.

After being taken captive, Ellie notices a human being’s ear on the floor. She then confronts David about what she noticed and concludes that they have been feeding on people. David tries to justify their cannibalistic actions as a means to survive. In the video game, though, David gives Ellie a meal and the young girl consumes it right away. The HBO series diverges from this scene as Bella Ramsey’s character outright rejects David’s offer to eat as she notices the said ear near her.

Later on, Joel inspects a shed within David’s community and finds several dead bodies hanging from the ceiling. This is another confirmation that David and his men have been taking their dead and feeding it to their people.

2. No infected

After seven episodes, The Last Of Us episode 8 is the first in season 1 where no infected has been seen. The whole installment revolved around Ellie’s quest to help Joel get better, which intertwines with David’s mission to feed his people. Eventually, both characters and their respective story arcs will meet violently throughout the most recent episode, culminating in the death of David at the hands of Ellie. Even without the use of a single infected, The Last Of Us’ showrunners manages to scare off viewers with how far a human being will go to survive, just as was seen with David and how he leaned towards cannibalism.

1. Baby Girl

With David out of the way, Ellie makes her out to escape from his town. Without going too far, a familiar person catches up to her and consoles the young girl. Joel takes Ellie into her arms and assures her that it’s alright. A thing to take note of is when he called her baby girl.

Before the outbreak, Joel called Sarah, her late daughter, baby girl. At the time of their reunion, Joel has not used those words for around 20 years. This signifies how important Ellie is to her as Joel sees the young girl as an adopted daughter at that point in time. The development of their bond proves to viewers how far Joel has gone from the first episode when he only saw Ellie as an annoying young girl she needs to take to the Fireflies.

Now, she means more to her, a detail which will play a huge part in the upcoming season finale of The Last Of Us. With only one more episode to go, viewers need to hold on and see how TLOU season 1 will end on HBO. Don’t fret, though, because season 2 is confirmed, giving everyone a chance to know more about how the story will progress in the future.