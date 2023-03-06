Last week’s installment adapted Left Behind and showed what Ellie’s life was like before the series even started. The most recent chapter brings us back to the present where Joel’s life is hanging on the edge as his young ward is finding a way out of their predicament. We take a look at The Last Of Us episode 8 ending explained to shed light on what truly went down this week.

The Last Of Us episode 8 ending explained

This week’s The Last Of Us episode 8 recap starts with David sharing a verse from Revelations with his community of survivors, particularly to a girl who just lost his dad. He promises to bury the man when Spring arrives and the snow has gone. After the service, David learns from James that their rations might not last the winter.

Inside an abandoned house, Ellie is still trying her best to nurse a wounded Joel to no avail. Taking matters into her own hands, the young girl gets Joel’s rifle and goes outside to hunt for food. She spots a rabbit from a distance, but ends up accidentally scaring it away. Fortunately, Eliie sees a deer, but only wounds the creature. It then ran away from her, causing Ellie to chase the animal.

The deer dies just as it reached David and James’ trap out in the open. Ellie threatens the two and barters the dead deer for medicine to help heal Joel. James then goes back to their community to get supplies while David is left with Ellie and the dead deer. The two start a fire while waiting for James to return. Ellie learns that David is a preacher and the appointed leader of his community. The older man also reveals that he sent out a group of four with only three of them coming back, a detail that lets Ellie know that the men who attacked them were part of David’s group. At this point, James returns and points a gun at Ellie. He orders James to stand down, give the medicine to her, and allow Ellie to leave.

Back in the abandoned house, Ellie gives Joel the medicine he got from David and waits for him to get better. While this is happening, the dead deer is delivered to David’s community of survivors and their rations are replenished once again. The former preacher then informs everyone that they’ve found the man who killed one of their own. That man’s daughter then demands that Joel be killed, a thought which David suddenly slaps her for.

The following day, Ellie sees that Joel’s wound is getting better but wonders how they’ll get more food and other important supplies. After a few minutes, she spots David and several of his men looking for her. She then tries to lure the men away from Joel’s location and tells him to kill anyone who approaches. Using the horse they got from Jackson, Ellie draws David’s men away but fails when James shoots the creature down. They take an unconscious Ellie back home while the other men search for Joel in the nearby houses.

For his part, James enters the house Joel is in and finds him in one of the rooms inside. Even with his wound taking all of his strength away, Joel still manages to overpower James and kill him. Meanwhile, Ellie wakes up inside a cage as David is looking at her on the other side. David offers the chance for her to join their community or end up alone.

After getting rid of James, Joel takes the two other men hostage to learn who they are, and where Ellie has been taken. He learns where David’s community is located and kills the two afterward. As this is happening, David comes back and gives Ellie a tray of food. The young girl then surmises that David and his community have been eating people as a way to survive. The former preacher bargains with Ellie that if she stays with him and his community, he’ll order his men to leave Joel alone. In response, Ellie breaks his fingers as David walks away with the threat of chopping her down into tiny little pieces to eat.

Out in the open, Joel finds an old warehouse filled with dead bodies hanging from the ceiling. Meanwhile, Ellie tells David and James that she’s infected before they can even chop her to pieces. Using that momentary distraction, the young girl kills James and runs away. Before David could reach her, Ellie sets fire to the place as the two are now locked inside.

After goading the girl, Ellie sticks a knife into David’s stomach as the fire starts to consume the old restaurant they’re in. Before David can get an upper hand, Ellie loses it and kills him. She finally gets outside and sees Joel. After reuniting, the two leave as the eight episode of this HBO hit series ends.

What just happened? A The Last Of Us episode 8 recap

The Last Of Us episode 8 breakdown deals mostly with Ellie’s efforts to keep Joel alive after suffering a mortal wound. In the process, she ends up meeting David, a former preacher who takes an interest in her after learning that they are the people who killed one of his men. With Ellie taken in by David and his men, Joel is left on his own to heal and find out where they have taken his young ward.

For her part, Ellie discovers the truth about David’s community and learns that they have been eating people to survive. David offers her a chance to join him, something Ellie rejects. In the end, the young girl manages to kill David and James, reunite with Joel, and set out to resume their journey again. With two more episodes after this one, viewers of the hit HBO series will soon see the fallout of this installment, leading to the eventual end of The Last Of Us season 1. Until then, stay tuned to see how Joel and Ellie will fare next week.