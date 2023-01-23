While last week’s episode of HBO’s new series hit the ground running, the latest installment raised the stakes for Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie Williams. Add that surprising death and cliffhanger as an ending and this show will be enjoying astonishing levels of hype amongst viewers. But beneath all the suspense and excitement generated by this show are a couple of cool details and hidden trivia waiting to be discovered. We take a look at the best The Last Of Us episode 2 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

5 The Last Of Us Episode 2 easter eggs

5. The infection’s origin

At the start of episode 2, viewers are treated to another flashback in Jakarta, Indonesia before story proper commences. In it, we see an expert on mycology being tasked by the Indonesian government to study a deceased individual who exhibited strange and rabid behavior while alive. Ibu Ratna, the professor in question, discovered that a certain kind of fungi inhabited the dead body. She says that this kind of infection has no cure or vaccine imaginable and that the only way to prevent its spread is to start bombing populated areas.

In effect, this flashback somehow confirms that the epicenter of the infection is Jakarta itself. It also reveals that the date September 24, 2003, is the day in which it was confirmed that Cordyceps is the fungi taking humans as hosts, causing the whole world to plunge into chaos shortly after.

4. Ellie and her inability to swim

After escaping from the Quarantined Zone, Joel and Tess decide to pass through an old hotel to deliver Ellie to a Firefly team staying in the Massachusetts State House. As the trio are entering the dilapidated establishment, they are greeted by a flooded hall. Ellie remarks that she can’t swim, a detail Joel quickly rebuts by saying that the water is just knee-deep.

In the Naughty Dog video game from which The Last Of Us HBO series is derived, Ellie doesn’t know how to swim either. Every time the pair encounters a body of water, Joel would need to take out a wooden board to help the teen get across safely. It’s expected that this kind of transportation will be used in upcoming episodes in season 1 or beyond.

3. A network of infected

Once the trio of Joel, Tess, and Ellie make it to a high point within the hotel, they survey the path ahead toward the State House. From their position, they see countless infected individuals down on the street. The two adults explain to Ellie that the fungus grows underground and connects those infected. It also alerts them for any sign of sustenance within their vicinity. In simpler terms, making the wrong move, such as stepping on a somewhat innocent stem, can bring down the infected host upon them at a moment’s notice.

2. Attack of the Clickers

Even with their best effort to navigate through the old museum, the trio of Joel, Tess, and Ellie still managed to attract the attention of several Clickers housed in the old structure. What follows is a tense confrontation between the three and the undead individuals out to consume them. Later on, during episode 2, we see more Clickers arrive at the State House after Joel unwittingly steps on a stem.

In the video game, it was FEDRA’s military forces that wiped out the Fireflies stationed inside the State House. The HBO series changed it to the Clickers, which would go on to eliminate the Fireflies Joel and his group were supposed to meet.

1. The death of Tess

All throughout the episode, Tess gained Ellie’s trust as the trio journeyed outside of the QZ. Even with so many risks and dangers around them, Tess made it a point to keep the group focused on the mission of reaching the State House. It’s then revealed that she was bitten by a Clicker way back in the old museum and is about to turn for the worse. She then begs Joel to take care of Ellie while giving them time to escape from their undead pursuers.

In the video game, Tess is infected around this time. Again, the difference here is that instead of Clickers, Tess found herself fighting off against FEDRA forces to buy the pair some time. And unlike in episode 2 where she blasted the infected away with gasoline and a lighter, her death in the game was courtesy of soldiers gunning her down.

With episode 2 down the drain, there’ll be seven chapters left for The Last Of Us for season one. It remains to be seen how the story will go or how much it will diverge from the video game itself. What’s certain, though, is that the HBO series is generating a lot of hype with each week that passes by. That and tons of cool easter eggs to be enjoyed by everyone as well. It’s expected that episode 3 will continue that trend when it comes out next week.