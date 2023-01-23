Last week’s episode of The Last Of Us ended with Joel and Tess discovering Ellie is among the infected. With that cliffhanger of a conclusion and all the cool details hiding beneath the surface, viewers are introduced to the world derived from the Naughty Dog video game and how it all started. We delve deeper into this week’s episode in this The Last Of Us episode 2 ending explained.

The Last Of Us episode 2 ending explained

This week’s episode of The Last Of Us starts with a flashback in Jakarta, Indonesia as local police officers apprehend Ibu Ratna, a mycology professor who’s tasked with examining a new fungi specimen. She discovers that the sample was taken from a human being, which was thought impossible before. Ratna examines the infected individual and finds a moving sample inside the person’s throat. She comes to the conclusion that there is no cure or vaccine that can prevent the spread of this problem.

Moving back to the present, we see Ellie waking up inside an abandoned house while Joel and Tess were observing her. She tells the pair that Marlene was keeping her captive after finding her with a bite. After leaving to pee, Joel urges Tess not to give a damn about Ellie and think about their chances to save Tommy. Ellie comes back and she’s questioned by Tess about why she’s so important. The teenager then responds she might be the key to making a vaccine, something with which Joel strongly disagrees. Tess begs Joel to complete the mission since they won’t lose anything by doing it.

Once they’ve agreed to their plan of action, the three leave their sanctuary and travel through the ravaged city. They pass through a torn-down hotel only to discover their way blocked by rubble. Tess navigates the way, leaving Joel and Ellie to wait for her. She comes back and shows the pair a great number of infected hindering their way. Joel and Tess then take the short and more dangerous route, an option that will take them through the museum filled with unknown dangers.

As Joel is leading the group inside, Ellie spots a fresh corpse. Before going silent, the trio wonders how the individual died and if there are any infected nearby. While they’re going through the museum, signs of those infected waking up start to show. They all hide as an infected lurk near them. Ellie makes a faint sound, alerting the infected to their position. Joel and Tess fight them off as Ellie hides away. After taking the infected out, Joel finds out that Ellie has been scratched while Tess twisted her ankle. Whether it’s an infected wound or not, Joel and Tess don’t know yet.

With the three escaping the museum, they now take the open road with the hopes of reaching the State House before night falls. As they’re approaching their destination, they discover the Firefly team dead inside. They discover that one of them got bit and a fight ensued between them. Tess and Joel argue about what to do now that their mission is up in the air. Ellie then comes to the conclusion that Tess has been infected during their journey. Tess then shows Joel that Ellie is, indeed, immune to the fungi and urges him to keep her alive no matter what. She pleads with him to take care of her in order to make up for all of the bad things they’ve done. As this is happening, Joel alerts the infected within their location. This prompts the undead to close in on their location.

Tess then pours gasoline all over to buy Joel and Ellie time to escape. She stands alone inside the State House with a lighter in her hand and ready to take the infected out. Tess ignites the gasoline, causing an explosion to occur. Ellie watches from afar as Joel walks away shortly after.

What just happened? A The Last Of Us episode 2 recap

In this The Last Of Us episode 2 recap, we see Tess, Joel, and Ellie’s journey outside the quarantine zone to smuggle the latter to a Firefly base located inside the Massachusetts State House. Their time together helped establish the threat posed by the infected, one of which has bitten Tess in the neck, and Ellie’s sarcastic disposition contrasting with Joel’s tough nature. Important details, such as how the infected are all connected together and Ellie’s importance, are also shown to viewers.

In the end, Tess makes the ultimate sacrifice of ending her life to give Joel and Ellie time to escape. Before she does, she begs Joel to take care of Ellie and help find a way toward a cure in the process. For his part, Joel reluctantly takes Ellie with him, which goes against his wishes to kill the teenager right away to prevent any more complications to their original plan of finding Tommy. The episode ends with the pair on their own and with no clear mission after discovering the Firefly team they’re supposed to meet has been incapacitated by the undead.

And while this week’s The Last Of Us episode 2 recap was a very straightforward one, it still boasts a thrilling time for those who caught it on HBO Max. Stay tuned next week for the next installment of The Last Of Us and find out how Joel and Ellie are going to make it out of their predicament alive.