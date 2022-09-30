5 details you likely missed from She-Hulk episode 7

Jennifer Walters’ latest adventure this week was definitely one Marvel fans didn’t expect. Rather than the usual brawl or courtroom action, we get a glimpse of Emily Blonsky’s life outside of prison and the colorful cast of characters he’s currently dealing with. But along with this new chapter are tons of fun trivia and hidden details. We take a look below at the best She-Hulk episode 7 easter eggs.

She-Hulk episode 7 easter eggs

5. The use of inhibitors

At the start of the episode, Emil Blonsky’s parole officer tells Jennifer that her client’s inhibitor is malfunctioning. The pair drive down to Blonsky’s ranch where the inhibitor is checked and fixed back to a working condition.

While this may be a small detail, it could be a huge problem for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superpowered community, specifically the mutants. In the comics, these inhibitors were used mainly by the authorities to control individuals with abilities. In a famous storyline in the comics called Days of Future Past, these inhibitors were placed upon the X-Men and the mutant community to prevent them from rising up from the Sentinels. The appearance of this device could spell trouble in the future in the MCU if the brains behind the franchise chose to adapt them.

4. Emil Blonsky’s therapy group

Now stuck in Blonsky’s ranch, Jennifer finds herself without any signal or connection to the outside world. The thing is, she finds a solitary spot in the whole property where there’s a signal – right inside Emil’s therapy session with several individuals with abilities.

This episode was so wholesome, Jen finally spoke on how hard it is to be a hulk when nobody cares about Jen and the way she sat down with the most RANDOM group ever and how they supported and showed love to her is literally so so cute to watch😭 Overall a therapy episode #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/J2p8Sb9JXt — 🦋| She-hulk & HOTD era (@sslsrare) September 29, 2022

At this point in time, fans got to meet Man-Bull, El Aguila, Porcupine, Saracen, and Wrecker later on. Man -Bull is an old villain of Daredevil and gains his bull-like appearance after a lab experiment that went wrong. El Aguila is a mutant in the comics who exhibits bio-electric powers and might be the possible reason why Blonsky’s inhibitor failed. Porcupine is a low-tier villain in the comics who possesses a porcupine-themed suit he stole from the U.S. government. It’s not yet known whether the origins of these characters from the comics will be used for the MCU and revealed in future She-Hulk episodes.

3. Saracen

Along with Man-Bull, El Aguila, and Porcupine, Marvel fans got to meet Saracen in She-Hulk episode 7. First introduced in Blade: Vampire Hunter #1, Saracen is a prominent figure in vampire history as one of its oldest characters.

Actor Terrence Clowe (@tlclowe) as Saracen in #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw. Presumably based off the Marvel Comics version of Saracen created by @BartSearsArt in 1999's Blade: Vampire Hunter #1, although he receives no Special Thanks in the #SheHulk end credits. https://t.co/CxxE8hP5hK pic.twitter.com/gABjSjFAX7 — Max Marvel (@MaximilanMarvel) September 29, 2022

The introduction of Saracen and his supposed vampiric nature in She-Hulk could tease to actual vampires appearing in the upcoming Blade film. It can also lead to Werewolf By Night, another upcoming MCU project that dabbles more on the supernatural side of the franchise.

2. The return of Wrecker

Just as the whole group is starting to include Jennifer in their therapy session, out comes Wrecker. In an instant, conflict arises as the meek lawyer transforms into She-Hulk and lays the smackdown on him. This leads Jennifer to break the Fourth Wall again to help viewers remember what he and his friends did to her a couple of episodes back.

She-Hulk episode 7 spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

LMAOO JEN CUTTING TO A "PREVIOUSLY ON" FOR THE WRECKER IS AMAZING #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/v1dEo6rJw6 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) September 29, 2022

Strangely, though, the Wrecker we see here is a very calm and pacified person, as opposed to his previous appearance and how he is portrayed in the comics. Of course, the MCU Wrecker is already far off from the comic version, where he is more popularly known for wearing a green and purple costume. It remains to be seen why the one in She-Hulk had a sudden change of heart and how he really is affiliated with the yet-unknown antagonist.

1. Dan Slott’s towing company

Right before the episode ends, we see Jennifer riding on a tow truck with her damaged car at the back. The name on the truck, though, is found to be Slott Towing Company and the driver’s name is Dan.

Call me crazy, but I watch a #SheHulk show for She-Hulk.

So if She-Hulk appears in my She-Hulk show, I'm happy.💚 pic.twitter.com/5GmsCFNOOj — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 23, 2022

This She-Hulk easter egg alludes to Dan Slott, one of the well-known writers in Marvel comics today. He is responsible for writing memorable arcs on Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer, and of course, She-Hulk. As always, it pays to keep your eyes peeled for those hidden details and fun trivia. Stay tuned because the upcoming episodes will surely be more interesting, especially with the impending appearance of Daredevil soon.