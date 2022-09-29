Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended with a solid tease on the show’s main antagonist. Along with that, Marvel fans witnessed a brawl between the Hulk’s cousin and Titania. This week, though, we dig deeper into another aspect of the show and how it’s going to affect Jennifer Walters moving forward. We take a look at this She-Hulk episode 7 ending explained to learn more about what really went down.

She-Hulk episode 7 ending explained

This week’s installment of She-Hulk starts with Jennifer preparing for a date with Josh, the guy she met during Lulu’s wedding. They go on a series of dates until she sleeps with him. The following day, Jennifer wakes up to prepare for work. Strange enough, Josh stopped communicating with her after their amazing time together.

Over in her office, Jennifer confides to Nikki that she has been waiting for Josh’s text all day. She continues to wait over the weekend until Emil Blonsky’s parole office informed Jennifer about a potential problem. He asks Jennifer to meet him at Blonsky’s ranch in the event he causes trouble.

After arriving, they check Emil’s inhibitor for any signs of malfunction. The parole officer leaves as a costumed individual is attacked by a bull-like man. They introduce themselves as El Aguila and Man-Bull, two guys Emil is helping to manage their issues. Now stuck on his ranch, Jennifer is now forced to spend time with Blonsky and the people living with him.

With no signal or Wi-Fi, Jennifer anxiously awaits Josh’s text to no avail. She stumbles upon a group session handled by Emil over El Aguila, Man-Bull, Saracen, and Porcupine. Emil invites her to join but the lawyer refuses. Meanwhile, Emil continues the session as the different costumed individuals start to argue amongst themselves. All of a sudden, the Wrecker enters and joins the group.

Jennifer transforms into She-Hulk and tosses Wrecker around. Emil stops her from smashing him as the session continues. Shortly after, he opens up to the group and apologizes for what he and his friends did to Jennifer. This prompts Emil to ask his lawyer to share something with the group. In turn, she opens up about Josh and how she is annoyed with him at the moment.

The group points out that her texts to Josh might have scared him. She then tells them that Josh might’ve ghosted her, a thought that angers the whole group. They comfort Jennifer, who transforms back into her human form after. The group suggests she delete Josh’s number. Jennifer does that and goes to a sauna to relax. Once the group says their goodbyes, Emil tells his lawyer that she is welcome to come back anytime. She leaves on a truck with her damaged Prius on it.

Three days prior to Jennifer’s trip to Emil’s ranch, it’s revealed that Josh hacked into her phone and copied all the important data on it. He takes a photo after and sends it to someone named HulkKing.

What just happened? A She-Hulk episode 7 recap

Building on the events of episode 6, this week’s installment uses Jennifer’s budding relationship with Josh to come up with the central conflict. After a series of awesome dates, he ghosts her, leading Jennifer to feel anxious and worried.

These feelings carry over as she abruptly visits Emil and meets several individuals with abilities, including Wrecker, one of the men who attacked him in a previous episode. They manage to help Jennifer over her dating problems and become friends with the lawyer. At the end of it all, it’s revealed that Josh is working for HulkKing, the still-unknown antagonist of the series.

It remains to be seen how Josh’s actions will affect Jennifer in future episodes. Nevertheless, it’s still best to stay tuned for those upcoming episodes to unravel the whole mystery behind HulkKing and what he exactly wants from She-Hulk.