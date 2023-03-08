The next installment in the Tekken franchise, Tekken 8, is getting closer and closer to being released. While currently, there are no pre-orders up at the moment, Bandai Namco has already given a preview of the roster through various trailer releases.

With the recent promotions and news about the upcoming Tekken 8, many fans find themselves hyped up. However, despite the hype surrounding this game, other fans are concerned regarding this game considering that only the roster of characters has been the only thing they have shown so far. They are concerned about the features that the game will have. This is because despite being a fighting game at its core, the features of a fighting game help keep it alive through smoother gameplay and ease of access. In addition, it also helps much newer players to get into the game and understand how to play this game. As such, because of the many features the players want implemented into Tekken 8, we have taken the pleasure to also give our input which features we also want implemented into Tekken 8. With that being said, let’s get into it.

Better Story Mode

Story mode in fighting games has always been a fickle topic. Considering that the main feature of fighting games have always been the fights and action between characters, the story mode of most fighting games have always been given the least attention. The Tekken franchise is no stranger to this as well. Over the years, the Tekken storyline was not exactly the most realistic storyline and was merely used to introduce the flagship characters of the series as well as show off the rivalries between characters. Originally, in the previous Tekken games, the story would take place in an arcade mode style where players would go through the story of the character and as the story progresses, they would fight the characters that they meet in the story until they get to the final boss of the story that is usually an over the top creature with hard hitting moves. Typically, these final bosses are really challenging and thus have become highly memorable to players.

Despite this simple structure, the story mode of Tekken has always been iconic since it is easy for the player to digest and the character feels relatable due to using them to fight the other NPC characters. However, this all changed with how Tekken 7 implemented their story mode. Their story mode chose to tell the story in the eyes of some nobody reporter that was just talking to Heihachi the whole time. Many players felt that this made the story feel less impactful and less engaging. Because of this change, many complained that Tekken was giving less attention to the story than before.

With Tekken 8 arriving soon and with the promise that this game will bring about the climax of the current storyline, many are hoping that Bandai Namco revert the story mode as to how the older games did it. They could also choose the riskier route of innovating further but this runs the risk of them being dragged into the ground even more. Tekken 8 will be the climax of the current storyline and Bandai Namco should be able to deliver this climax of this story either with the classic story mode or make it even better.

Frame Rate Data

One of the best features from Tekken 7 that was implemented is the Frame Rate Data. This one feature helped a lot of players, both old and new, get a better grasp of the game. When it comes to fighting games, the frame rate data was always considered a hidden mechanic that those who want to become the best at the game have to find out on their own. Ordinarily, this type of data is hidden from the players. However, with this feature, it gives the players a detailed view of what the different frame rate of the different moves are. This greatly helped players who wanted to be more competitive with the game as well as get more players into the game itself.

With Tekken 8 coming out soon, many are hoping that this feature will be implemented into the main game itself. This came about as a major consensus because in Tekken 7, this feature was sold as a DLC. When this had occurred many gave this DLC a negative review due to hiding this highly important feature behind a paywall. With that said, there are a lot of hopeful players that are expecting Bandai Namco to implement this feature into the main game itself.

Social Lobbies

Among all the esports, fighting games can be considered the most community driven esport so far. This is because many of its events are held due to community contributions and efforts. When the recent pandemic hit, many of these fighting game events took a backseat due to the restrictions. Due to this, many people saw what fighting games lacked, a social lobby.

In most fighting games, when paired up against another player online, the most social aspect of that match up would be chatting and then having the match. Afterwards, nothing much would occur. This led to fighting games dying out and not getting as much attention as before. However, with the recent announcements of new fighting games like Street Fighter 6, many noticed that the game gave a lot more attention to the social aspects of the game. With that, many realized that this is what a lot of fighting games lacked. As such, many fans are awaiting if Tekken 8 will go the same route and implement something similar since this is what will help the online community thrive.

Unlockable Characters in the Roster

Way back in the early years of fighting games, fighting games had characters that were locked behind certain gameplay aspects such as story mode. However, the more modern fighting games have all of the rosters unlocked. While some fans were ok with this feature, some fans found it to be less engaging since locked characters provided more engagement with the actual game. To unlock these characters, players had to finish certain aspects of the game that they needed to complete. This let the game get more explored and such.

With Tekken 8 around the corner, there are some fans that wish that Tekken 8 will make a comeback with the locked characters in the roster. However, there are also those that wish it remained the same with the fully unlocked roster. Because of this, it becomes quite a difficult decision of which should be implemented. Despite this, at its core, this means that Bandai Namco should give players options with Tekken 8.

Rollback Netcode

We are finally at the last and most important feature that Tekken 8 desperately needs. Rollback Netcode has been a hotly discussed topic in the fighting game community. People have always felt that this feature is what fighting games needed online especially considering how reliant on mechanics most fighting games are. However, the desperate need for this immediately came into the limelight when the pandemic hit.

During the pandemic, all fighting games took to the online platform to compete. However, a lot of fighting games were not able to account for this and provided a very lackluster online experience which turned off a lot of competitors. Because of this, the newer iteration of fighting games decided to implement this feature into their games. With its implementation, the online experience of fighting games became a smoother experience especially those far apart. That being said, many are looking forward to Tekken 8 having this feature to make the online experience of Tekken better.