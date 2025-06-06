The New York Mets are one of the top teams in the National League as June begins. It's far from surprising, as they made one of the biggest free agent signings in the sport's history this winter. Juan Soto is starting to ascend, joining Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso as hot hitters on a first-place team. The MLB Trade Deadline is around the corner, and the Mets need to keep pitching prospects Christian Scott and Brandon Sproat.

The Mets should be looking to add at the MLB Trade Deadline, especially to their pitching staff. They've gotten out to a great start without Sean Manaea, who is still out with an injury. But expecting a league-best 1.60 ERA from Kodai Senga and a 2.90 ERA from Griffin Canning could get them in trouble. Adding depth to that group would help them compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

That being said, the Mets cannot dump Scott or Sproat. Teams are unlikely to ask for Scott, as he is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery this season. Even with the increasing number of UCL injuries across baseball, he is less of a sure thing than he was last year. That leaves Sproat, who is the Mets' top pitching prospect for this season. They cannot trade him as their pitching coaches implement the Brewers' system from general manager David Stearns.

Having financially efficient starting pitching will help keep the Mets competitive in offseason conversations. That is important with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor on the books for the foreseeable future. If both Scott and Sproat can hit, they can open up a competitive window similar to the one that got them to the 2015 World Series. But this time, they would simultaneously have one of the biggest payrolls in baseball.

The Mets still can add a pitcher

Everything is going great for the Mets' pitching staff right now, but that won't mean much come October. Assuming health, they would have to decide between Clay Holmes and Griffin Canning as their Game 3 starter. Neither of those pitchers has a playoff track record as starters and could get exposed against elite offenses.

Prospects that could be on the move include Jett Williams and Ronny Mauricio, who primarily play middle infield. With Mark Vientos and Brett Baty locking down third base and Luisangel Acuña at second, those positions are currently spoken for. Those may be the players that teams ask for at the trade deadline for the top pitchers at the deadline.

One of those teams is the Cincinnati Reds, who are floating around .500 again. Nick Lodolo and Nick Martinez could both be on the move from their strong rotation. They should be targeting strong offensive players who can fill in for some of their prospects who are struggling at the plate. Mauricio is the perfect candidate for the Reds, as he is hitting .323 with a .892 OPS in the minors this season.

The Cardinals are another team that could trade their pitchers at the deadline. Sonny Gray or Erick Fedde would be less intriguing options than the younger Lodolo or Martinez, but could cost less. The Mets may want to keep all of their top prospects at this deadline and lean toward trading with the Cardinals.

Despite their need for a starting pitcher, it's hard to imagine the Mets trading from their active lineup. Even Vientos and Acuña should be safe as key members of their current infield. Alonso would be a stunner, even considering their contentious contract negotiations during the season. These players aren't untouchable because no general manager in their right mind would consider trading them. There is an argument to be made for dealing one of the pitching prospects, but the Mets should hang on for now.