The Diablo Update Developer Livestream had a couple of bombastic announcements that surely make the month of July feel big for Diablo fans. This includes the multiple announcements about Diablo 4 Season 1: Season of the Malignant. Since there are a lot of things carrying over from your progress in your Eternal Realm to the Seasonal Realm, it pays to finish a couple of stuff to make sure you start your new season with the best advantage that you could start with, jumping start your progress in the new season. Here are all of the things you have to do before Diablo 4 Season 1: Season of the Malignant starts on July 20, 2023.

5 ESSENTIAL Things to do Before Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Starts

5. Explore the Entire Map

Whatever you've explored of Sanctuary on your characters before the Seasonal Realm will carry over to the new season and any future new characters you create. That means no more fog of war, and that also means immediately being able to travel to far-away places without worry or wasting your time traversing. So, before the new season starts, go out and explore and erase all of the fog still on your map.

4. Play with your best characters

Some development entanglements prevent the Diablo development team from simply importing your progress from all of your characters to succeeding seasons, so we instead have to do some silly steps for the migration to take place. That is, you simply have to log in with your best characters in terms of progress when Patch 1.04 rolls over. Once you've done that, all of the progress that could carry over from that character will be shared with all of your other characters in the same account – including existing ones. If you're one of those players who tend to go in different directions with your different characters, make sure that you log in with all of your Eternal Characters at least once before starting a new Seasonal Character.

3. Complete all missing Transmogs

Transmogs are easily one of the most eye-pleasing things in Diablo and one of the post-game stuff we try to complete once we've beaten Lilith. These are also among the things that carry over between characters, not just seasons. So, if you have extra time, might as well unlock as many transmogs as you can before the new Season starts so you can start Season of the Malignant with a fully decked-out fashionista character.

2. Find Altars of Lilith

Any Altars of Lilith that you've already discovered in the game will also be carried over to new Seasons. This, of course, includes Renown Points you get from discovering Altars of Lilith as well as the bonus stats you get from finding them. Thus, to gain the most out of the new Season, find as many Altars of Lilith as you can before creating a new character. After all, the Renown Levels you unlock will enable you to start the new season with free skill points and potion slots, which should help you get through the new content much more easily.

1. Complete the Campaign

Finally, in case you haven't yet, complete the main campaign by braving the depths of hell and bringing Lilith to heel. All new seasonal content will only be unlocked once one of your characters has completed the campaign at least once. Once you have done this, the game will allow you to skip the main campaign with any new character you create, even in the Eternal Realm. For Seasonal Characters, this also means being able to jump straight to seasonal content without playing through the campaign all over again.

And that's it for all of the things you need to do before the start of the new season. For more Diablo content, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.