Big news and updates are coming this July 6 for both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal in the next Diablo Developer Update Livestream.

With the hype around Diablo 4's release now dying down and players left in droves after news that new characters will have to be made for Seasons, Blizzard has a tall task in front of them in making sure that new updates and seasonal content for the game would be good enough to pull lapsed players back into the fold.

No doubt, since you're reading this, you're one of those players who have been anticipating the release of Diablo 4's first season. Thankfully, Blizzard will be laying out all its cards during its next Diablo Developer Update Livestream, which is scheduled to take place on July 6, 2023.

Hosted by Associate Director of Community Adam Fletcher, the livestream will be a deep dive into upcoming content for both Diablo Immortal and Diablo 4. For Immortal, Senior Narrative Designer Ryan Quinn and Lead User Experience Designer Chris Liao will be discussing a new monstrous class coming in mid-July. Meanwhile, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora and Lead Game Producer Timothy Ismay will be talking about Season 1 of Diablo 4, along with some much-needed quality-of-life updates.

After the leads have talked about their announcements, players who are attending the livestream will have the opportunity to ask the developers questions during a live Q&A session.

Where and how to watch the Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream

The Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream will be watchable on the official Diablo Twitch Channel. Players can tune in when the program starts on July 6, 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

Those who will not be able to make it on time may also rewatch the livestream through new VODs that Blizzard will publish on Youtube after the broadcast. Blizzard will also be publishing two articles that go into detail about the topics that weer discussed during the livestream.

