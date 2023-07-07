New characters in new seasons don't mean wasted or lost progress. Here is everything in Diablo 4 that carries over between seasons and Eternal Realms.

What Carries Over Between Seasons and Eternal Realms in Diablo 4?

One of the biggest concerns players have over Diablo 4's seasonal content is having their progress completely erased because Season 1 requires players to create a new character to participate. While originally, Blizzard did want it to work that way, the developers chose to listen to player feedback and be less stringent when it comes to having players go over the same content. Thus, even if players will still have to create a new character for Season of the Malignant, they have decided to allow players to carry over more than what they initially planned for them to carry over. Here is a list of the things that carry over from your progress in your Eternal Realm characters into your new character for Seasonal Realms:

Map Progress – Whatever you've already discovered in your previous runs will still be revealed on your map when you create any new character both in the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm. This includes Waypoints that you have already discovered and activated, making going around Sanctuary less dragging the second time around. Campaign Progress – Your progress in the campaign will carry over from one run to another. That means if you've already completed the Main Campaign and beat Lilith in one Eternal Realm character, you'll have the option to skip the Main Campaign entirely and go straight to the Seasonal Campaign once the new patch rolls over. Do note that to access the Season of the Malignant Campaign, you'll have to finish the main campaign first with any of your characters. Priority Quests – Any Priority Quests you've completed in your previous accounts will likewise be complete when you start doing Seasonal Content. That includes your trusted horse: you'll be able to ride your mount right away with your new character. Renown Progress – There's no need to rediscover locations, relocate Altars of Liliths, and complete side quests to build up your renown all over again. With every new character, all of your Renown Progress will carry over with all of the additional skill points, experience points, and additional potion flasks immediately unlocked right from the get-go. Altars of Lilith – As mentioned earlier, all Altars of Lilith you've already discovered in any of your accounts will still be activated when you start out a new character for Season 1.

While some players might still be miffed that they don't get to bring their favorite character to the new Season, Blizzard still did good for the community by listening to feedback and giving in to player demands, especially when it comes to Renown Progress, Map Progress, and Altars of Lilith. That being said, more seasonal content is expected to come around in the future, with Season 1 lasting at least 12 weeks long, and Season 2 following not long after.

Looking for new builds to try out this new season? While we will be making new guides once the new season comes out, check out our existing build guides for Freeze Blizzard Sorceress, Army of the Dead Necromancer, and No Summons Necromancer build guides.

